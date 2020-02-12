Cam & # 39; ron writes a letter to the judge on behalf of the Tekashi 6ix9ine co-defendant

Rapper Cam & # 39; ron has written a letter and presented it to a New York judge on behalf of Nine Trey member Gangsta Bloods, Aljermiah "Nuke,quot; Mack.

In the letter, Cam explains that the couple has been friends for years, calling him a "good person," and that their actions are guided by their sense of morality.

Mack was convicted in October for extortion and drug trafficking after his trial. Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony helped the feds catch him. It is scheduled to be sentenced on February 24.

"I have had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Mack for the past ten years," Cam's letter begins. "Mr. Mack is a good person and has always had morality in his actions. That is why I can assure you that although he has had recent challenges, he is a decent person with a good heart," Cam writes.

Rapper Dipset continues: "I am sure that as long as Mr. Mack receives the support of the people around him, he can be rehabilitated quickly. I believe in him and will provide support that will allow him to become an integral part of our community,quot; before conclude the letter: "Thank you for your time and I hope your decision gives Mr. Mack the opportunity to repair the actions he may have caused."

Mack could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for his crimes.