Cam & # 39; ron writes a letter to the judge on behalf of the Tekashi 6ix9ine co-defendant

Cam'ron writes a letter to the judge on behalf of the Tekashi 6ix9ine co-defendant

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Rapper Cam & # 39; ron has written a letter and presented it to a New York judge on behalf of Nine Trey member Gangsta Bloods, Aljermiah "Nuke,quot; Mack.

In the letter, Cam explains that the couple has been friends for years, calling him a "good person," and that their actions are guided by their sense of morality.

Mack was convicted in October for extortion and drug trafficking after his trial. Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony helped the feds catch him. It is scheduled to be sentenced on February 24.

