Britain will create a regulator for Internet content

LONDON – Britain on Wednesday presented a plan that would give the government more freedom to regulate Internet content, as part of an effort to force Facebook, YouTube and other Internet giants to do more to monitor their platforms.
The government said the country's media regulator, known as Ofcom, would assume new responsibilities to monitor Internet content and have the power to impose sanctions against companies that do not do enough to combat the "harmful and illegal content of terrorism and child abuse,quot;.
Many details remained unanswered, including the sanctions that the new regulator would have at its disposal or how it would keep the tabs on the billions of content generated by users that are published on social media platforms.
A proposal distributed by the government last year suggested that the regulator could issue fines, block access to websites and make individual executives legally responsible for the harmful content that extends on their platforms.
The government said more details will be given in the spring.
"We will give the regulator the powers it needs to lead the fight for an Internet that remains vibrant and open but with the protections, responsibility and transparency that people deserve," said Nicky Morgan, secretary of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. , the agency that announced the proposal on Wednesday.
The drive for tighter regulation shows a divergence from the US view of the Internet that is largely market driven and free from government oversight. In Europe and Britain, where freedom of expression is more regulated than in the United States, there has been a growing willingness to impose new rules on the web, particularly related to hate speech, terrorism and material directed at children .
In Germany, companies are at risk of fines if hate content is not eliminated in just 24 hours. France is considering a similar proposal. The European Union is also discussing changes to the laws that protect Internet companies from being responsible for the content published on their platforms.
Proponents of freedom of expression and human rights warned that policies would lead to censorship and would be used as a template by more repressive governments.
Europe has been targeting the technology industry for years because of the growing concerns that American tech giants have too much power and influence. A broad privacy law enacted in 2018, called the General Data Protection Regulation, limits personal information that can be collected and shared online. The application of European Union antitrust laws has resulted in billions of dollars in fines against Google, Apple, Amazon and others for anti-competitive behavior.
Professor Wendy Hall, a computer scientist at the University of Southampton in England, said the British proposal showed how The Internet was fracturing around the world, with different regions that adopted different standards. At one extreme, he said, is the US approach that lacks regulation and is largely market driven; in the other is the control and censorship of the top-down government of China.
Professor Hall said that Europe was trying to find an intermediate path, but that democratic governments must act carefully because judging what is acceptable online is often very subjective.
"There is no easy solution if you are not an authoritarian government," said Professor Hall, who has served as a government policy advisor on the use of artificial intelligence.
The British proposal is the first step to build on the recommendations that officials presented last year to regulate the web. The regulations that will be discussed in the coming months will apply to Internet platforms that carry user-generated content, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Putting Ofcom in charge of Internet content regulation adds to the agency's responsibilities for overseeing the television networks, radio stations and newspapers of Great Britain, as well as Internet service providers in the country.
Child protection groups have boosted regulations, arguing that there is too much harmful content available for young people.
"The government has said today that they are willing to confront Silicon Valley and commit to historic British regulation that could set a global standard for protecting children online," Peter Wanless, executive director of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty against Children. he said in a statement.
In Britain, the management of the technology industry presents a dilemma. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the sector is critical for the economic future of the country outside the European Union, but his government is also seeking stricter supervision. The antitrust regulators have He promised to suppress the anticompetitive behavior of large online platforms. And the country's main privacy regulator is investigating the Internet advertising industry.
Many of those working in the technology industry are concerned that the rules have unwanted consequences, particularly for new companies that do not have the financial or legal resources to navigate a more complex regulatory environment.
"It becomes a pit for them," said Rob Kniaz, a partner at venture capital firm Hoxton Ventures in London. "These things always favor the headlines."