Britain will create a regulator for Internet content

The government said more details will be given in the spring.

"We will give the regulator the powers it needs to lead the fight for an Internet that remains vibrant and open but with the protections, responsibility and transparency that people deserve," said Nicky Morgan, secretary of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. , the agency that announced the proposal on Wednesday.

The drive for tighter regulation shows a divergence from the US view of the Internet that is largely market driven and free from government oversight. In Europe and Britain, where freedom of expression is more regulated than in the United States, there has been a growing willingness to impose new rules on the web, particularly related to hate speech, terrorism and material directed at children .

In Germany, companies are at risk of fines if hate content is not eliminated in just 24 hours. France is considering a similar proposal. The European Union is also discussing changes to the laws that protect Internet companies from being responsible for the content published on their platforms.

Proponents of freedom of expression and human rights warned that policies would lead to censorship and would be used as a template by more repressive governments.

Europe has been targeting the technology industry for years because of the growing concerns that American tech giants have too much power and influence. A broad privacy law enacted in 2018, called the General Data Protection Regulation, limits personal information that can be collected and shared online. The application of European Union antitrust laws has resulted in billions of dollars in fines against Google, Apple, Amazon and others for anti-competitive behavior.