Bristol C 3 – 2 Derby

Nahki Wells scored his first goal for Bristol City when they rejected an energetic return from Derby to claim an exciting 3-2 victory at the Sky Bet Championship at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took a 38-minute lead when Niclas Eliasson's deep shot from the right was fired by Jay Dasilva for Wells to score his first start for the Robins with a powerful header.

It was 2-0 just before the break, as Derby found himself wanting again in the air. Famara Diedhiou's header from a corner on the right was blocked, but central Filip Benkovic rushed to nod home.

The Rams did not learn their lesson and Ashley Williams headed for another Eliasson crossing for Diedhiou to fly home a third after 58 minutes.

It seemed that everything was over, but three minutes later, Martyn Waghorn dove to head home with a cross from Max Lowe and cause a spell of intense Derby pressure.

Image:

Nahki Wells (C) of Bristol City celebrates a goal against Derby



Chris Martin played at home a low center of Tom Lawrence in the 82nd minute to establish a frantic ending in which Lawrence had a deflected shot saved by City goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Diedhiou and substitute Andreas Weimann lost great opportunities for detention time to put the 4-2 in death, but the final whistle was met with cheers of relief from local fans.

The first half had been a very close affair until Wells' first game. Waghorn, who picked up an early yellow card for a late challenge, shot a long distance for Derby after three minutes.

Wayne Rooney was applauded by a section of City fans and others harassed him while trying to move the threads for visitors from a deep role in the midfield.

His efforts gave Derby an advantage and Duane Holmes forced a salvation from Bentley at his nearby post with a 17-minute trip.

Benkovic headed from a corner of Eliasson and debuting midfielder Markus Henriksen fired from 25 yards when City first pressed.

After Wells broke the deadlock, Lee Johnson's team produced their best football and Diedhiou brought a smart save from Ben Hamer with a deflected shot.

The second goal came with City well up, but the final action of the middle saw Rooney shoot from the edge of the area.

If the home team thought they were home and dry when Diedhiou made it 3-0, they would wake up abruptly when Waghorn's response stimulated his side in his best spell.

There was a strong call for a penalty when Williams seemed to block a cross with one arm.

At the other end, Wells shot high on the crossbar from an excellent opportunity and it was an end-to-end action as both teams pledged to attack.

Having lost four of his six previous local league games, it was a great result for City in its challenge for the play-offs.

What the managers said …

Bristol City & # 39; s Lee johnson: "The scorers win you games and we have brought Nahki Wells to do that. I have had some very good strikers here during my time in charge, but in cold terms, calculating the finish is the best."

"It wouldn't be us if we didn't give our fans a scare. I think we could have handled the game better in the final stages, but overall I'm delighted with the result and the way our fans stayed with the team when we were under pressure at the end. "

Derby & # 39; s Phillip Cocu: "We control the game for long periods and we lose due to the sets. We have to be better at scoring and stopping crosses. I thought of all the other aspects that we played a very good game. Going back from three goals down is never easy, but we almost made it .

"The result will not affect confidence because we have been in a good race and we have produced another very good performance. But defending the sets is something we have to work on if we want to get the points we deserve. Bristol is very good to get crosses to the box, but we have to be stronger. "