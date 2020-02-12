Brielle Biermann couldn't be happier after re-injecting her lip

Change of plans.
On Tuesday, Brielle Biermann He revealed that he reinjected his lip fillings after dissolving them in January. Taking Instagram to show off her new pot and her freshly dyed brunette locks, the Don't be late Star shared that this time he took a different route.
"All the padding I had before made my lips uneven," he wrote in his Stories. "So I made @ dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips ONLY A LITTLE and I couldn't be happier. I still DON'T NEAR how they were before …" Giving his new lips his seal of approval, the 22 years. .. The old reality star of Bravo added: "Less is more."
Last month, Brielle, who wears a fuller pout since 2015, began documenting her lip transformation when she announced that she was dissolving her fillings to look more like "18-year-old Brielle," as she described. Upon entering more details about his decision, he declared "2020 new year new me,quot; on social media.
Excited to retrieve her old frown, Brielle shared a selfie to give her followers an update, writing: "New Year! New lips! New hair! The same bitch!"
After obtaining his first round of fillers at age 18, he admitted that his lips were one of his greatest insecurities and enlisted with famous cosmetic dermatologists Simon Ourian to improve your pout.
In a 2016 interview with E! News, Brielle's mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann He shared that he felt his daughter was old enough to decide what he wanted to do.
"Brielle had done her lips," the former Real Atlanta Housewives star confirmed to E! News. "He hasn't been talking about his lips since he was 14 years old. I told him: & # 39; Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult …" Well, guess what? He's 19 years old … and I made mine too, so what am I going to say? "
Kim continued: "I want Brielle to feel beautiful with Brielle. It's not for anyone else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult … I want Brielle to feel great with Brielle."
