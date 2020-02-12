Brielle Biermann couldn't be happier after re-injecting her lip

Change of plans.

On Tuesday, Brielle Biermann He revealed that he reinjected his lip fillings after dissolving them in January. Taking Instagram to show off her new pot and her freshly dyed brunette locks, the Don't be late Star shared that this time he took a different route.

%MINIFYHTML3cc54a7fb6317677e47be4c7a6df5db411% %MINIFYHTML3cc54a7fb6317677e47be4c7a6df5db412%

"All the padding I had before made my lips uneven," he wrote in his Stories. "So I made @ dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips ONLY A LITTLE and I couldn't be happier. I still DON'T NEAR how they were before …" Giving his new lips his seal of approval, the 22 years. .. The old reality star of Bravo added: "Less is more."

Last month, Brielle, who wears a fuller pout since 2015, began documenting her lip transformation when she announced that she was dissolving her fillings to look more like "18-year-old Brielle," as she described. Upon entering more details about his decision, he declared "2020 new year new me,quot; on social media.