Brendan Rodgers says Adam Lallana of Liverpool will be weighing options | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML90b6e3456b077b652aaeb2e62b9ba2c711% %MINIFYHTML90b6e3456b077b652aaeb2e62b9ba2c712%

Watch Wolves vs Leicester on Friday night football starting at 7 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 8 p.m.





%MINIFYHTML90b6e3456b077b652aaeb2e62b9ba2c713% %MINIFYHTML90b6e3456b077b652aaeb2e62b9ba2c714%











0:30



Adam Lallana is a player & # 39; fantastic & # 39; and he will weigh his options as his contract with Liverpool runs out in the summer, says Leicester chief Brendan Rodgers.

Adam Lallana is a player & # 39; fantastic & # 39; and he will weigh his options as his contract with Liverpool runs out in the summer, says Leicester chief Brendan Rodgers.

%MINIFYHTML90b6e3456b077b652aaeb2e62b9ba2c715% %MINIFYHTML90b6e3456b077b652aaeb2e62b9ba2c716%

Brendan Rodgers says Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will be "weighing his options,quot; amid Leicester's informed interest before a possible summer move.

The England international, who Rodgers brought to Anfield from Southampton in 2014, has no contract with the fugitive leaders of the Premier League at the end of the season.

Leicester is among several Premier League clubs that are reportedly evaluating the future of Lallana, which can leave Liverpool for free if a new agreement is not offered.

"Adam is a fantastic player and one that brought Liverpool," Rodgers said.

"I've been aware of his talent since he was a young player in Southampton

Adam Lallana has made 13 Premier League appearances this season

"He has done brilliantly (in Liverpool) and I am sure he will weigh his options."

"But I don't need to talk about it now. We've talked about it all January. I don't need to talk about the summer transfer window.

"I would only add that he is a first class player."

Brendan Rodgers sits 10 points out of fifth place in Sheffield United in his quest for the Champions League standings

Leicester visits Wolves in Molineux in the Premier League on Friday, live Sky sports, with England manager Gareth Southgate ready to see several Rodgers players, including midfielder Harvey Barnes.

When asked if Barnes is ready to receive a high-level call, Rodgers replied: "Any young player who is English and is playing in the Premier League, Gareth will be interested."

Harvey Barnes has become a contender to be summoned to the Gareth Southgate England team

"In particular, with Harvey, you see his progression. I thought he was outstanding in our last game against Chelsea against Reece James, who I think is a young first-class right back."

"It is a continuation of how it has been. It is improving all the time. It has power and rhythm, but its tactical idea is better, and it is entering areas where it seems it will score in each game." It is also helping in games.

"He works very hard. He is a very quiet child.

"If he continues with his form, then I am sure he will be very close to the team."