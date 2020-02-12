Brendan Perlini of Detroit Red Wings is cut in the face by a skate, receives points after a terrifying game

%MINIFYHTMLbbd2f4db2a853fd9d3994c13328d6b9711% %MINIFYHTMLbbd2f4db2a853fd9d3994c13328d6b9712%

Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini narrowly escaped a serious injury in Buffalo on Tuesday when he received a skate in the face in the first period.

Perlini collided with Sabers defender Henri Jokiharju, just over four minutes from the game after he threw the disc into the neutral zone. When both players fell to the ice, Jokiharju's left skate rose directly to Perlini's face.

The Red Wings trainers helped Perlini remove the ice with a towel over his face after a timeout, and eventually needed stitches to repair a laceration in the nose. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press also reported that Perlini, who refused to give a full interview after the game, also suffered a bruised right orbital bone in the incident.

Fortunately for Perlini, his eyes did not seem affected by the terrifying incident. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said after the game that Perlini will continue to travel with the team on his road trip (Detroit will play Thursday in New Jersey). The coach did not say if he expects Perlini to face the Devils.

"We were all afraid when it first happened, when we first saw it, that it had approached his eye," Blashill said in a press release. "That's what worries you most. It's an unfortunate situation in which the skate got up and was falling and caught it in the face. Super fear. At that time, I think both teams simply cared about their well-being Fortunately, it will be fine. "

"It was really scary," said Detroit forward Dylan Larkin. "He's a great player, he's starting to take a step forward with us. To see that, from the bench we have a pretty good look, it's a terrifying sight every time a guy gets a skate that high. It seemed like something like that. as a slow motion, too. He came and caught him. Obviously it was not intentional. It was just a terrifying play. He's doing well. I just talked to him there, he feels better. He's a tough guy, we're happy. " that he is well. "

Perlini scored his first goal of the year on Sunday against the Boston Bruins.