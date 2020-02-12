Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie top the reconciliation list of most wanted celebrity couples

WENN / FayesVision

In a Valentine's Day themed poll, 27 percent of voters name & # 39; Once upon a time in the Hollywood star and Angelina as the celebrity couple they would most like to see together.

Up News Info –

More romantic celebrity fans want Brad Pitt to reconcile with Angelina Jolie what Jennifer Aniston.

The Oscar 2020 winner was seen chatting with Aniston at the awards season events, but more devotees want him to return with another ex-wife, the mother of his six children.

%MINIFYHTML485665f7e954a58a7c3d62c9546d25f611% %MINIFYHTML485665f7e954a58a7c3d62c9546d25f612%

In a new OnBuy.com Valentine's Day survey, 27 percent of voters named Pitt and Jolie the celebrity couple they would most like to see together.

Pitt and Aniston came in second with 22 percent, eight percent ahead of third place Emma Stone Y Andrew Garfield.

Boyfriends of "High School Musical" Vanessa Hudgens Y Zac efron Y Johnny Depp Y Winona Ryder complete the first five while Channing Tatum Y Jenna Dewan"Twilight"stars Robert Pattinson Y Kristen StewartY Khloe Kardashian Y Lamar Odom make the top 10.