Bournemouth asks Premier League to investigate referee Jonathan Moss | Soccer news

Jonathan Moss showed Bournemouth "zero respect," says Dan Gosling

Bournemouth has asked the Premier League to investigate the comments allegedly made by referee Jonathan Moss during Sunday's loss at Sheffield United, Sky Sports News confirmed.

Dan Gosling asked Moss to "go out and apologize,quot; in an interview with him Bournemouth Echo after supposedly showing the players "zero respect,quot;.

Bournemouth has not yet filed an official complaint.

Gosling said: "The referee did not help. Giving slight faults and small comments to two or three of the boys did not help much. I really thought it was very disrespectful what he said.

Dan Gosling was offended by Moss' comments on Sunday

"It was only the small nuts and then the small sarcastic comments. The officials spoke of respect at the beginning of the season and on Sunday there was no respect from Jon Moss."

"I thought it was a disgrace. The comments he made especially to me and another player, talking about the drop zone and & # 39; you're still in the drop zone & # 39 ;, & # 39; you're having one & # 39; , & # 39; your team is having one & # 39; this and that and it was very, very disrespectful. "

When asked if the alleged comments were made while the game was ongoing, Gosling added: "During the game, yes. I think I should really go out and apologize because I thought it was a disgrace."

Bournemouth has asked the Premier League to listen to any recording of the match officials, during the game, to establish whether the comments are consistent with the version of the Gosling events.

The PGMOL, which manages Premier League officials, has refused to comment.

The Football Association has not yet commented on whether it is investigating the claims.