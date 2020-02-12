Boeing seeks to rebuild public trust | Singapore News

%MINIFYHTMLcdd7eaba87f342841da977b43f3e1b9611% %MINIFYHTMLcdd7eaba87f342841da977b43f3e1b9612%

Boeing says it is working to rebuild trust in its brand, even while struggling to put its 737 Max back into service.

The planes have been on the ground since last March after two fatal accidents.

The reputation of the aircraft giant has been affected and the company was unable to reserve any new orders in January.

Florence Looi from Al Jazeera reports from the Singapore Airshow.