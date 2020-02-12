Boeing promotes its T-7 Red Hawk aircraft to Asia-Pacific customers – Defense Blog

The American aerospace giant Boeing is promoting its advanced pilot training system at the Singapore Exhibition.

According to the aviation giant's Facebook account, customers in Asia had the opportunity to learn more about the T-7 and how this advanced training system can help prepare future combat pilots in the coming decades.

The new T-7 aircraft is designed by Saab and Boeing to help train fighter pilots and bombers in the coming decades.

Developed in partnership with Saab, the advanced trainer T-7 will provide a new highly capable training solution for the United States Air Force.

Along with the updated technology and performance capabilities, the T-7A will be accompanied by improved simulators and the ability to update system software faster and without problems. The aircraft was also designed with the maintainers in mind when using open and easily accessible access panels.

The T-7A features twin tails, slats and large extensions of cutting-edge roots that provide skillful handling at low speeds, allowing you to fly in a way that best approximates real-world demands and is specifically designed to prepare the pilots for fifth generation aircraft. The plane's unique engine generates almost three times more thrust than the dual T-38C Talon engines it is replacing.