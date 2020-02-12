Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, will marry a man he allegedly stabbed

%MINIFYHTMLf67057ac12f7ac0548b7b9e896a781fc11% %MINIFYHTMLf67057ac12f7ac0548b7b9e896a781fc12%

The reality show star recently turned to social media to share an invitation to her wedding with the unidentified man, who according to some sources is her ex-husband.

Blac Chynathe mother of Tokyo Toni, she will say goodbye to her single life. The reality TV star recently shared a wedding invitation to his followers on social networks, revealing that he will marry on Valentine's Day.

Tokyo kept her wedding invitation simple, placing two photos of her and her future husband along with the words that said "14-2-2020 Marry." His wedding invitation caught his attention almost immediately, and people pointed out his bad edition. "Jesus … are those those who invite to the wedding? What the hell does Microsoft paint?" one said.

Many left emojis crying and laughing in the comment, as one person wrote: "What is happening here in the WORD ART of Windows 5?" Another joked: "Why does she smile like & # 39; n ***? Just sign those papers as soon as possible & # 39 ;.

Details about her partner are scarce, although one source claimed that the man is her ex-husband, whom she allegedly stabbed in 2002. Another source claimed that she also once used the window to get away from her. More recently, he shared a video of them getting comfortable inside a car.

<br />

This will be the sixth marriage of Tokyo. He previously stated in an interview that he had married five times. However, Chyna's father is not one of them. "Chyna's father was there one night and it was when I was a teenager. I didn't marry him, in fact, I never saw him again," he said. "I never believed in giving your body away to a man and having nothing to show."

She went on to say, "I really haven't had so many boyfriends, but I've had five husbands. I only did the ceremony with the first one, the others went to court, but I would consider walking down the hall next time."

The last ex-husband of Tokyo is Marcellus Hunter. They married in October 2012 before divorcing four years later.