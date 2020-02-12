Blac Chyna shares a hilarious video: she is doing the broom challenge

A fun broom challenge has been floating online these days: you must make your broom stand without holding it. Blac Chyna is one of the people who climbed on the broom, and this is what he published for his followers.

People are laughing out loud and they tell Chyna in the comments that they didn't know she can be so funny.

A follower said: lately you have been so little troubled and free lately. I love it, "and someone else posted this:" Bruh, when did you become this hilarious Chyna? "

Someone else wrote: "This made my soul smile,quot; and another follower said: "When all the brooms are still good."

Another commenter posted this: "Be sure to subscribe to @thezeusnetwork and go see the @blacchyna program," and one follower said: "All of you and these brooms." Better so far. you have to do Ginuwine to overcome this 🔥😂🔥 ’

One of Chyna's fans wrote: "I forgot that I used to try to make this worth my broom when I was younger," and someone else posted: "Let me put on that jogging suit," that's all I'm looking at hahaha. "

Chyna also shared a tip with her fans and posted a photo in which people are not really interested: "As you become clearer about who you really are, you can decide what is best for you." your post

Someone said: "Please stop posting this look … I love you, but this doesn't look good," and another follower posted this: "I really love you why you do that to yourself."

Chyna was in the spotlight when she decided to share a sonogram, making it look like she was announcing that her third baby is on her way.

He also did this last year, as at the time, it turned out that his followers were being fooled by her once again.



