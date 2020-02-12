Blac Chyna provides evidence against Rob Kardashian's battery lawsuit

%MINIFYHTML62727803293211a85d75042f898e033711% %MINIFYHTML62727803293211a85d75042f898e033712%

WENN / Judy Eddy

Through his lawyer, the former fiancée of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He confirms that he has filed a motion to dismiss his 2017 claims that he attacked him.

Model Blac Chyna has asked the courts to dismiss the aggression lawsuit filed against her by her ex-boyfriend Rob kardashian.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star sued her son's mother in 2017 for an assault that allegedly took place a year earlier and now Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, is moving to eliminate the case completely.

"Chyna filed a motion to dismiss the unsubstantiated assault and aggression claims filed by his former fiancé Rob Kardashian in September 2017," lawyer Lynne Ciani told ET Online in a statement issued Wednesday, February 12. "Now, Chyna has presented evidence to the court to prove that she never committed assault and aggression against Rob and that her case should be taken out of court."

Kardashian accused Blac Chyna, the mother of his three-year-old daughter Dream, of trying to strangle him with a cell phone cable, as well as of repeatedly hitting him on the head and face, causing neck and other injuries. She also claims that she destroyed property in a house that they rented to her half sister. Kylie Jenner.

Rob has sued Blac Chyna for assault and aggression, declarative relief on his former reality show "Rob and Chyna"and conversion for property damage. His sister Jenner is also co-plaintiff in the case for the alleged damage to his rental property.

The former lovers finally separated in 2017 after a year of dating.