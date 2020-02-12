Bitcoin rises to its highest level since September as the 2020 rally grows – Latest news

Bitcoin reached its highest level in almost five months, extending a recovery that has seen the price of cryptocurrency gain in almost half this year.

The original and largest cryptocurrency rose 4.6% for the last time to $ 10,300, its highest level since September 19.

It was not immediately clear what caused the jump. Cryptocurrency traders signaled a continuous momentum for bitcoin that began in January, when the United States killed the top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran, which caused a massive sale in traditional markets.

Investors also attribute a 50% cut in bitcoin production that expires in May as a demand engine. The rule, written in the underlying code of the cryptocurrency, cuts the number of new coins granted to miners behind the global supply of the cryptocurrency.

