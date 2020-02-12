Bitcoin rises to its highest level since September as the 2020 rally grows – Latest news

Bitcoin reached its highest level in almost five months, extending a recovery that has seen the price of cryptocurrency gain in almost half this year.
Investors also attribute a 50% cut in bitcoin production that expires in May as a demand engine. The rule, written in the underlying code of the cryptocurrency, cuts the number of new coins granted to miners behind the global supply of the cryptocurrency.
The original and largest cryptocurrency rose 4.6% for the last time to $ 10,300, its highest level since September 19.
It was not immediately clear what caused the jump. Cryptocurrency traders signaled a continuous momentum for bitcoin that began in January, when the United States killed the top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran, which caused a massive sale in traditional markets.
