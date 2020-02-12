Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey take the trophy home to the NME 2020 awards

Meanwhile, & # 39; Joker & # 39 ;, & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; and & # 39; Once Upon A Time In Hollywood & # 39; are overshadowed by & # 39; Blue Story & # 39; to the best movie, while & # 39; Peaky Blinders & # 39; Get the best kudo from the TV series.
Up News Info –
Billie eilish, King's wool Y YUNGBLUD They were among the first winners of the NME Awards in London on Wednesday, February 12 at night.
The Grammy Queen, Eilish, added another award to her tour, claiming the Best Song of the World trophy for "Bad Guy," while Del Rey's "Norman F ** king Rockwell" was named Best World Album, and YUNGBLUD won the Best Music Video for "Original Me".
There were also victories for Liam Gallagher (Best musical film for "As It Was"), slowthai + Mura Masa (Better collaboration), Easy life (Best new British law), The cure (Best headliner of the festival), and Ponies (Best live performance), while Courtney love He received the Icon and Rockers Award 1975 He won the innovation award.
And there was a big surprise in the category of Best Film, with "Blue Story" surpassing "Hustlers","jester","Midsommar"Y"Once upon a time in Hollywood", While "Peaky Blinders"triumphed over" End of the F ** King World ","Flea bag","Strange things"and" Top Boy "to get the award for Best TV Series.
The winners of the 2020 NME Awards are:
- Best live performance with the support of Copper Dog Whiskey: Ponies
- Best headliner of the festival with the support of CanO Water: The cure
- Best new performance in the world: Clairo
- Best festival in the world: Glastonbury
- NME Radar Award: beabadoobee
- Innovation Award: 1975
- Best music video: YUNGBLUD – "Original me"
- Best new British law supported by Nordoff Robbins: Easy life
- Best collaboration supported by Brixton Brewery: slowthai + Mura Masa
- Icon Award: Courtney love
- Best Movie: "Blue Story"
- Best podcast supported by Dax: "Have you heard George's podcast?"
- The best television series supported by 19 crimes: "Peaky Blinders"
- Best musical film supported by Didsbury Gin: Liam Gallagher: "How was it"
- Best British song supported by Piper-Heidseick: AJ Tracey – "Ladbroke Grove"
- Best song in the world: Billie eilish – "Bad boy"
- Best British Album: King's wool – "Norman Fucking Rockwell"
- Composer of the decade: Robyn
- Best British solo act: FKA twigs
- Best solo act in the world: Taylor Swift
- Best British band supported by Pizza Express: 1975
- Best band in the world: Slipknot
- Godlike Genius Award: Emily Eavis