Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid combine for the "best game," says 76ers coach Brett Brown | NBA News

Sixers coach Brett Brown said Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combined with great effect to lead Philadelphia to a home victory against the LA Clippers.

Embiid contributed 26 points and nine rebounds, while Simmons produced a triple double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while the 76ers achieved a 110-103 victory at the Wells Fargo Center, improving their best league record to 25- two)

"It could be said that it is the best game with which those two have been paired since I've been here," Brown said of Simmons and Embiid.

Simmons took 22 shots, only two less to tie his best career set as a rookie in 2017. Brown moved him, giving him opportunities away from the ball.

"I love being a player. I don't put myself in any position because I am very versatile," Simmons said.

Embiid heard some boos mixed with loud cheers when he was introduced. The All-Star center silenced the crowd and shouted an expletive after a shot on Sunday after the team was cornered by their own fans.

He exacerbated the situation with a social media post on Monday and a friendly exchange with Jimmy Butler, hinting that he could join his former teammate who now plays for Miami.

But it was all love for Embiid in the fourth quarter after he and Marcus Morris got into a push game. Embiid made a shimmy for fans and received a big ovation.

"I could have silenced them again, but it was about having fun," Embiid said. "If you prepare it, you must recover it. But I love my city. We have a special relationship."

Image:

Josh Richardson celebrates a triple during the 76ers victory against the Clippers



Simmons and Embiid kept the Philadelphia 76ers close until Josh Richardson took over.

Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the last quarter to help the Sixers win.

"In the fourth quarter, I started attacking more," Richardson said. "I was reading the defense. The coach put the ball in my hands and gave me the freedom to read it and attack. It's great. It itches at times like that. In closed games, we all want to be part of that positive effort and I had a part of that ".

Richardson managed his third triple in the last quarter to give Philadelphia a 102-94 lead with 4:44 left. He then scored on a left-handed driving lay-up and made the free throw to complete the three-point play, extending the lead to 11. His free throw made it 110-100 with 1:15 remaining after the Clippers reduced the deficit . to a single digit.

Sixers coach Brown acknowledged Richardson's ability to execute the pick-and-roll and spell Simmons as a point guard for helping the team move away from Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 against his former team.

"I thought we lost the game because we didn't play with any offensive continuity," coach Doc Rivers said.

"We didn't make shots (in the fourth quarter)," Leonard said. "(Richardson) came to the painting, made them some big threesomes. He made shots."

