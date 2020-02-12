Ben Affleck is actively looking for love in the Raya dating app, says millionaire matchmaker Patti Stanger

Love is in the air when Valentines day approaches, and Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger says that Oscar winner Ben Affleck is looking for a date in Raya. Stanger told him Hollywood weekly from us Podcast that Affleck, 47, is quite active in the application of VIP and celebrity dating.

"It's in Raya. I've seen it a million times f-king in Raya," Stanger said. "There is a reason he married Jennifer Garner. … she is a mother to him. She is catching all the catches."

Stanger added that the League of Justice Star needs to realize that he is after 20 years and is getting bored of them. His advice to Affleck is to find someone in the middle, who has the maternal side that nourishes her, but who also tolerates her "shit."

Stanger says that Affleck has not yet found a "boundary girl whose spine." And he believes that the ideal age for Affleck when he is looking for a partner would be between 38 and 40 years.

Affleck confirmed that he was in Raya in October through an Instagram post when rumors circulated about his love life, but he tried to change the focus of that to his philanthropy.

“HA, you have me. I'm dating, "Affleck wrote before telling his Instagram followers that he was making a donation to The Midnight Mission, which is an organization that,quot; helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. "

Affleck explained that he was making a donation because there are people who fight addiction every day and need help because they don't have the resources. The actor also tagged Raya in his post to convince them to donate too. And asked who else was with him.

As fans know, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner for ten years and they share three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 7. They separated in 2015 and ended their divorce in 2018. Since the separation, Affleck has had a intermittent, intermittent relationship with Saturday night live Producer Lindsay Shookus, but it seems they are out forever.

Before going to rehab in August 2018, Affleck also had a brief affair with Playboy Shauna Sexton model, who was more than 20 years younger than him.

In addition to his advice for Ben Affleck, Stanger also talked about the new single Royal Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice star. Stanger said Giudice "is a trap,quot;, but does not want to see her with anyone in the real estate business or in an investment business.

Instead, Patti Stanger wants to see Teresa Giudice, who has just separated from her husband Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage, with "a Wall Streeter."



