Beauty 2 The owner of Streetz feeds 500 homeless people, provides an outdoor shopping center

Beauty 2 The owner of Streetz, Shirley Raines, is returning to the community one Saturday at a time.

According to her, it all started after her video was published in The Shade Room a few years ago. That was when the movement accelerated and donations began to arrive and people signed up to volunteer.

Your organization is not funded by the government. All the money comes from people who want to give back.

Shirley said:

“Actually, a long time ago, The Shade Room shared me and that was one of the most important things that helped my movement. People on social networks started sending money, volunteering and giving back. ”

She continued,

“It was an old video of mine and had music. I was washing my hair, helping people and feeding the homeless. I don't know where it came from, but The Shade Room shared that and it was definitely a boost. I think people thought we were one and we did it or did it to get attention. I've been doing this for years. "

It all started after he lost his son, due to a terrible accident. He needed a way to heal from his trauma.

“I had to find a purpose for my pain. My son's death is the reason I started doing this. My grandmother was neglected. She left the medicine and he got into it.

As he did not have the support of families or therapy, he insisted on helping others not to feel they were alone.

"Black families, we don't talk about our tragedy. It was an accident and we just prayed.

Everyone involved in the situation has passed, but I was still in this pain and I had to make sure that the others didn't feel alone. ”

Initially, he had no intention of cutting his hair or combing his hair. She just wanted to provide food. However, he is glad to be able to help in more ways than one.

“I went out to give food but people noticed my hair and my makeup. I'm good at it and it happened organically. "

The medical health professional shows up three times a week at Skid Row to give back to the homeless. Every Saturday at the corner of 5th and Towne Ave, there is also an outdoor mall that offers sleeping bags, tents and clothing for those in need.