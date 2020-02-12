Barcelona turns to Willian Jose after Ousmane Dembele's surgery | Soccer news

The Spanish Football Federation and La Liga grant permission to Barcelona to sign the emergency replacement of Ousmane Dembele outside the transfer window





Real Sociedad forward Willian José tops Barcelona's wish list after Spanish authorities granted them permission to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

The Brazilian striker was linked with movements to both Tottenham and Manchester United last month and missed three games for the Society in January after asking to be set aside while speculation about his future increased.

Dembele, who has not played for Barcelona since November, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after aggravating a hamstring injury in training and undergoing surgery in Finland to cure the problem.

Barcelona submitted an application according to Spanish regulations to sign a replacement for Dembele.

Dembele was injured against Borussia Dortmund on November 27.

The rules state that they can bring someone from another domestic club as coverage if a player suffers an injury and faces an absence period of more than four months.

The club needed a ratification to sign a replacement for both the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga, and that has already been granted, paving the way for a possible move for José.

José has scored 53 goals in 132 appearances for the Society after joining the club of the Uruguayan club Deportivo Maldonado.

In accordance with league regulations, Barcelona must complete any agreement to bring a replacement for Dembele within the next 15 days.