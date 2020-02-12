Bald eagle wound rescued in downtown Brooklyn – Up News Info

The Brooklyn Central Police Department says that a runner went for a run in the morning in central Minnesota on Tuesday when he ran into an injured bald eagle.

The bald eagle lay on the ground without moving in a "well-camouflaged area," according to a social media post.

The corridor called 911, and a community service officer coordinated an animal rescue with the Raptor Center.

When the Raptor Center volunteer arrived on the scene, they were able to determine that the eagle had an injured wing.