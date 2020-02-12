Bald eagle wound rescued in downtown Brooklyn – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML57635f4f51e880d26eb5e0e4697b347f11% %MINIFYHTML57635f4f51e880d26eb5e0e4697b347f12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Brooklyn Central Police Department says that a runner went for a run in the morning in central Minnesota on Tuesday when he ran into an injured bald eagle.
The bald eagle lay on the ground without moving in a "well-camouflaged area," according to a social media post.
%MINIFYHTML57635f4f51e880d26eb5e0e4697b347f13%%MINIFYHTML57635f4f51e880d26eb5e0e4697b347f14%
The corridor called 911, and a community service officer coordinated an animal rescue with the Raptor Center.
%MINIFYHTML57635f4f51e880d26eb5e0e4697b347f15% %MINIFYHTML57635f4f51e880d26eb5e0e4697b347f16%
When the Raptor Center volunteer arrived on the scene, they were able to determine that the eagle had an injured wing.