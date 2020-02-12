Australia admits & # 39; national shame & # 39; for not helping the aborigines | News

%MINIFYHTMLeedcc2be58887a36d97ec11d2841c25911% %MINIFYHTMLeedcc2be58887a36d97ec11d2841c25912%

The promise to close the health and welfare gap between Aboriginal people and other Australians is failing, the government admitted, describing the situation as a source of "national shame."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the Australian parliament on Tuesday that only two of the seven key objectives to improve the lives of the country's indigenous peoples were on track, unchanged since last year.

He said more Aboriginal children enrolled in early education and graduated from high school than ever before, but attendance rates were still behind other groups.

No other objectives were met to reduce the gap in child mortality, literacy, life expectancy and unemployment rates by half.

Morrison described the fact that the fact of not giving indigenous children equal opportunities to other Australian children is "a national truth and a national shame."

Colonization

Admission comes 250 years after Captain James Cook's first trip to the vast continent, a trip that led to British colonization and overturned indigenous communities.

The life expectancy of Aboriginal Australians is approximately eight years lower than the national average.

According to official statistics, indigenous children are twice as likely to die before their fifth birthday and 25 times more likely to be incarcerated than the rest of the population.

The report marks 12 years since then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd historically apologized to Aboriginal people for centuries of injustice and launched the "Close the Gap,quot; initiative.

Morrison said Tuesday that the policy would be replaced after consulting with the community.

"For decades, our top-down approach, the government knows best, has not provided the improvements we all need," Morrison said. "The results are not good enough."