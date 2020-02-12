Asian representation in sport: how Amazin LeThi is helping to change the game | News News

%MINIFYHTML1b917e5997d6c9164d67c677ebc4764411% %MINIFYHTML1b917e5997d6c9164d67c677ebc4764412%





Amazin LeThi has been on a unique journey in sports and continues to be a visible force for inclusion.

The youngest self of Amazin LeThi is never far from his thoughts: a girl left by her mother in an orphanage in Saigon, who would grow up in the suburbs of Sydney loving the sport but without being reflected in it.

A former competitive bodybuilder, she now advocates being a mirror image for others. "I am very visible," he tells her Sky sports. "By sharing my story, let Asian children with difficulties know that they are not alone. Many of us feel isolated, thinking that no one else shares our experience."

Those experiences of troubled Asian youth often present common threads: discrimination, cultural pressures, stereotypes, lack of representation, and by harnessing sport and its power of change, LeThi is helping to dismantle prejudices and other barriers to progress.

Your own trip has been remarkable. She left Vietnam to live as an adoptive girl in Australia; he took the weightlifting to face the thugs (seeing no one else like her, her childhood idol was Arnold Schwarzenegger); and endured a period of homelessness during his teens. By the time she was a young woman, she had accumulated considerable physical and mental strength.

Before he finished his bodybuilding career, he began to channel his energies towards activism, creating the Amazin LeThi Foundation with the mission of campaigning and advocating for LGBTQ equality through sport and supporting LGBTQ youth who experience the lack of housing through innovative programming.

In the United States, she works with Athlete Ally, for whom she is an ambassador, GLAAD, the United Nations and the LGBTQ Institute. She was invited to a White House function to discuss LGBTQ rights during the Obama presidency and since then she has become a demand speaker and consultant.

LeThi met with then Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill at an official reception in Washington D.C.

LeThi is now growing his profile in the UK: he was among the group of Stonewall sports champions appointed by the charity for equality during the activation of last year's Rainbow Laces campaign, and part of his long-term approach is to generate Support in this country for your own creation. Leadership and education program, which uses the life lessons offered by sport to give disadvantaged youth the skills and confidence they need to forge successful careers.

"I wrote this program because it was something I always wanted," he explains. He was the first of its kind when launched in Asia, and won the backing of US embassies. UU. And Holland, KPMG and Nike Vietnam, among others. "There are numerous studies that show that when someone is hired, if they come from a sports environment, they are better employees because of the skill set they have."

& # 39; A fantastic example & # 39;

LeThi recently met with a group of athletes from grassroots clubs of the Out For Sport family in London and the Southeast, who talked about various challenges they have encountered related to being Asian and British Asian. "Their stories are all different, but there is a continuing issue of being a minority and facing difficulties," she says.

Helping to change cultural attitudes is an objective. When she was a teenager in Kent, Faye Easton discovered that she was a talented hockey and rugby player, but often her well-intentioned father compares her unfavorably to her more academically successful siblings.

"I always told him & # 39; you shouldn't compare me & # 39;" says Faye. "I knew that my strengths were in sports or more practical work. I felt that I was only proud when I received the sports recognition awards." Increasingly, the pitch became their place to thrive: "it helped shape my character and I gained a lot of confidence," to the point where she felt empowered while taking her coach badge to call a sexist comment made by the instructor.

She now works in physical education at a sixth-grade university in Walthamstow and recently became the main coach of South London Stags, one of the UK's newest LGBT rugby clubs. "I never thought I would be training an inclusive gay rugby team, and I love doing it," she says.

I am very proud to be the head coach of Stags. Finally reaching a point where the responsibility falls on me … is a positive challenge. Faye Easton

LeThi says that Faye's story is a "fantastic,quot; example for Asian girls and young women who feel cornered by their expectations. "She reminds me of myself. I entered bodybuilding, a very unusual sport for a woman, but especially for an Asian woman.

"Cultural pressure is one of the main reasons why you don't see too many Asians in sports. When you're an immigrant, your parents come and want you in a stable job. They always push us to academy, medicine or finance. Sport generally does not look like a race in which we can earn money.

"Being able to tear down stigmas and barriers within our own communities is very important. Sport is not just about being an athlete: you can be a coach, an announcer or be in the sports business."

& # 39; The face of the United Kingdom is changing & # 39;

LeThi says that there is still a considerable way to go to break the association of Asians with very specific roles in the sport. "When people turn on the television and see a large number of us in golf or figure skating, an unconscious thought is formed that these are the only sports in which we can succeed."

"Parents see that as a path to success, but only one percent reach that level. Television does not show the hundreds of children trying to become golfers or professional skaters. We have to promote that it can be done well in all sports, it's not just a couple that Asians can be in. "

It is more than a simple observation. With the Commonwealth Games arriving in Birmingham in the summer of 2022, LeThi is afraid to see Home Nations teams that do not reflect the Asian population of the United Kingdom and British Asia. Later, in 2022, the results of the Census of the previous year will be announced, and will inevitably show how that ethnic demography has grown since the previous figure of 4.4 million, or 6.9% of the total population from the United Kingdom, a decade ago.

England team athletes met in Birmingham last summer to mark the countdown to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

"In the coming years, all major sporting events take place in Asia," he says. "The UK is leading equality, but we are not having enough conversations about minority groups in the sport. With Team GB, we are sending our best people, but we just don't see British Asian faces. By 2022 in Birmingham, I should want to have a more diverse group of athletes. The face of the United Kingdom is changing but the face of British sports has not changed enough. "

As an advocate for inclusion, LeThi builds on her own experiences as an Asian woman who is LGBTQ and is out. With respect to the latter, it is identified as & # 39; rainbow & # 39; (a general term more commonly used in Vietnam and Asia), and as an individual, it is better placed than most to discuss intersectionality: how characteristics and identities are combined and overlapped, and the effects it has.

"We have recently seen that Asian soccer players are still at the receiving end of racism and if you are LGBTQ on top of that, it would be very difficult to get out," she says. "You can hide your sexuality, but you can't hide being Asian or black.

"It means that when we talk about dismantling homophobia and transphobia in sports, we also have to have these discussions about race and sexism. Sometimes it is a double or even a triple blow that LGBTQ people of color in sport could face compared to its white counterparts. "

& # 39; It all comes down to visibility & # 39;

Ubaid-ul Rehman is the president of Goslings, an inclusive LGBT badminton club in London. Both were recognized in the recent Out for Sport Awards, held at City Hall. "I won the Team Spirit / Role Model award, which is definitely my most proud achievement," he says.

Ubaid-ul Rehman was honored at the Out For Sport 21st Birthday Awards event at the City Hall in London last November

He overcame trust issues only to present himself as president two years ago and since then he has significantly increased club membership, particularly for women, trans and non-binary people, which led Goslings to claim the most inclusive Club award as well. "Both new and current members regularly tell me how they feel valued and included with us, so it shows that we are doing something right," he says.

Sport has always been a passion for Ubaid. "When I was a child, I was never good at football and cricket, and was often one of the last to be chosen. I didn't care much because I loved feeling part of a team." He has a hearing impairment that makes some sports more difficult to practice. When he was older and sought a social community within the sport, he would also face challenges as a homosexual Muslim man.

"Often, the racism found in sports is not explicit or explicit. People can suggest things or assume things about me that are based on stereotypes, from small things like & # 39; where are you really from? & # 39; "for some reason I do not accept that I am from London,quot; or assume that it would be great in cricket just because I have a Pakistani heritage. "

Conversations about sexuality also have the potential to make you feel uncomfortable. There may be underground currents of Islamophobia. "Some people assume that I am locked up and probably married to a woman. Sometimes I have been told that I am not like other Muslims, that I am & # 39; one of the good ones & # 39 ;, unlike the others who are killing gays,quot; . & # 39 ;.

"However, I have always tried to overcome all this. For me, it all comes down to visibility. If I don't expose myself, I can't challenge people's assumptions and stereotypes. If someone thinks I'm not like other Muslims, I can challenge you for having such thoughts. "

By being visible and dealing with perceptions and attitudes, I believe that I am helping to create better environments so that anyone can practice sports as a complete being. Ubaid-ul Rehman, Goslings Badminton

His goal is to set a good example, taking the time to make sure everyone feels welcome. "I have given people an awareness of how to approach people with disabilities and not be afraid to ask questions, even if you think you can make a mistake. I often just say & # 39; can I help you? & # 39; It makes a big difference ".

LeThi finds Ubaid's story of breaking barriers particularly inspiring; She says she underlines the importance of being an ally. "So much racism that minority groups face in the LGBTQ community comes from that community. There is also a lot of transphobia within the LGB community. I always emphasize that being an ally is what you say when I'm not in the room." "

For those who experience micro-aggressions, face assumptions or fear the suggestion that they are not sincere in some way (the prospect of being asked to & # 39; explain & # 39; yourself prevents many trans and non-binary people be activated). Any type of club can be enormously discouraging.

"That's why many LGBTQ people give up sports because they don't feel it is cozy," says LeThi. "So, if you're from a minority and you go to your local club and you don't see yourself, it's a difficult step to do."

"However, we can all help change that, just with simple things like clubs that display an LGBTQ tag or flag, or that they mention in their brochures and social networks that are welcome for everyone. They should also have anti-discrimination policies and be easily accessible. . "

A "safe haven,quot; in sports

Emily Chong, a multisport athlete with experience in the London Frontrunners, also wants to encourage people to be bolder. "Having the courage to join a club even though you don't think you're good enough is a vital first step," she says. His achievements demonstrate his courage: qualification for the Triathlon World Championship, resistance swims across the Strait of Gibraltar and Lake Geneva, completing the Austrian Extreme Triathlon, but he knows that sport can do much more to send strong messages of equality for all women.

Emily Chong was a multiple medalist in triathlon and swimming at the 2018 Gay Games in Paris

She works as a personal trainer and sports massage therapist. "There are things that bother me. The team rarely comes in small enough sizes, and when it does, it is a low-end or child-friendly team. Then there is an uneven cash prize: the cycling world is notoriously bad for that, while cross-country running still insists that men run longer distances than women, even though women have been competing in marathons alongside men since 1973. "

After Beijing 2008 and PyeongChang 2018, the Olympic Games return to Asia this summer. Will Tokyo 2020 help inspire the next generation of Asian athletes competing in sports that are not considered traditional? Will the visibility of Asian women in those sports grow? Will we see known Asian Olympians and Paralympics who are LGBTQ and are out?

LeThi recognizes cultural pressures outside of sport. "In the Asian community, it's about returning home: & # 39; what are you doing for the family, what job are you going to get to support us, when are you getting married? & # 39;

"And if they have an LGBTQ child, parents start thinking, & # 39; my God, they are never going to get married, we are not going to have grandchildren & # 39; what follows is a reluctance to talk about that, because it is Of not losing face.

"Shame, disappointment and failure are used both within the Asian community to push LGBTQ people back into the closet and to very rigid gender stereotype roles about what they should culturally and should not be in society."

As Stonewall's sports champion, LeThi is helping carry the message of Rainbow Laces to the British Asian community

Sport should be the arena that helps young Asians get rid of such restrictions, says Emily. "It was a safe haven for me and a place where I prospered," he adds. "In my chosen sports – wakeboarding, martial arts, lacrosse, running, triathlon and open water swimming – it was also the place where I saw the least racial discrimination.

"Efforts and results are recognized regardless of color: you compete against a fair group of people in your weight class or age group. It is a place that does not judge you by your appearance or what you wear."

February is LGBT History Month in the United Kingdom, an opportunity to assess progress and visibility, while looking to the future. LeThi says that sports and the Asian community should be part of that conversation and that she is determined to be a voice for both.

"Sharing my story and living authentically and without apologizing gives me the freedom to realize that my emotions are real, that what I feel inside is important and that I am worthy of owning the space I am in," he writes in his Stonewall Sport Biography of the champion.

"I want my story to provide a positive message for any Asian athlete who wants to participate openly in the sport and remind them that they are not alone."

Visit the official website of Amazin LeThi at www.amazinlethi.com.

Sky Sports supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign for LGBT + inclusion in sports, as a member of Team Pride. If you are interested in sharing your Rainbow Laces story, contact us.