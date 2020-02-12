Ashley Graham reflects on the unattractive side of being a new mother

%MINIFYHTML430b6c63c68241e59d43db1f7250251f11% %MINIFYHTML430b6c63c68241e59d43db1f7250251f12%

Showing her postpartum belly in an Instagram post, the 32-year-old model tells her followers that & # 39; wanted to show them that not everything is rainbows and butterflies & # 39 ;.

Ashley Graham He was honest with fans in an Instagram post on Monday, February 10, when he reflected on the realities of postpartum life.

The 32-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed her son Isaac into the world last month, and since then they have been enjoying life with their first child.

But Ashley was determined to tell her followers that being a new mother is not glamorous, as she posted a snap of herself wearing a pair of disposable underwear and flaunting her unshaven armpits while taking the selfie.

"Raise your hand if you didn't know that you would also be changing your own diapers," Ashley wrote next to the image, which also saw her showing her postpartum lump by curling her black vest. "After all these years in fashion, I could never have guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite item, but here we are!"

"Nobody talks about recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) that new moms go through. I wanted to show you that not everything is rainbows and butterflies! … It's amazing the obstacles we still face to talk about what women really do! go through. "

Ashley also thanked her friend Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn, executive director of the Frida Mom company, whose company motto is "to be prepared for postpartum," and added: "All her things she sent me have saved my life."

Ashley's post quickly received likes from her famous friends, including Jessica Alba, Valletta Amber Y Katherine Langford, who commented: "You are amazing."