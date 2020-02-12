Arjun Kapoor runs to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at Mumbai airport

Afternoon, sightings at the airport have become a very essential part of the paparazzi culture. With the recent boom in social media, Bollywood fans are always up to date on what their favorite stars are doing, which also includes their travel schedules. Late in the evening, B-town's adorable couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, were interrupted on their return from a vacation at Mumbai airport and met Arjun Kapoor, who was also returning to the city. The trio had a brief conversation, which consisted of some laughs, as they made their way home.

Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt combined with jeans. Rajkummar Rao was seen wearing an elegant denim zip jacket and light blue jeans. Patralekha opted for a traditional Indian outfit composed of a peach Salwar Kameez. ‘