Arctic system to bring snow, blizzard conditions and freezing temperatures – Up News Info

Snow. Blizzard conditions. Instant freezing Wind chill as cold as 40 below. All this is forecast on Wednesday when a blast of Arctic air descends on Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of warnings and warnings throughout the state, making the Minnesota weather alert map look like a patchwork quilt over the next 24 hours.

The main alert is a snowstorm warning for southwest Minnesota and several counties along the Dakota border. The warning is currently in effect and scheduled to last until 6 p.m.

Forecasters say the combination of light snow and gusts of up to 40 mph will dramatically reduce visibility, making traveling dangerous. In addition, as the day progresses, temperatures will fall, with wind chill values ​​that will drop to 40 degrees below in the afternoon hours.

Already, several schools in the area have canceled or delayed classes for Wednesday. (To see cancellations, click here). In addition, the Minnesota State Patrol reported several road closures on Wednesday morning in the northwest and central-west of Minnesota, as the system entered the state, creating blackout conditions.

Limited visibility in WC and NW MN due to strong winds and snow that causes fading conditions. This troop was parked on the shoulder of Highway 9 north of Highway 10 this morning (12/12/20) before 7 a.m. It is not recommended to travel in many of these areas https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/Pcx4KPIF3j – Sargeant. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) February 12, 2020

Much of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, is under a winter weather warning. A light snow system is expected to reach the metropolitan area around noon. While snow totals are probably not more than an inch, snow blowing will be a problem for drivers in the afternoon.

On the heels of the snow there will be free fall temperatures, which will affect all of Minnesota. The sudden surge of Arctic air threatens to freeze freshly melted snow on the roads. Drivers should be careful with slippery surfaces, especially in the afternoon hours.

During the night, wind chill factors in much of central and eastern Minnesota will be as cold as 30 below zero. In such cold, freezing can appear on exposed skin in just minutes. Warnings and warnings about the thermal sensation of much of the state are expected to last until 10 a.m. from Thursday.

The good news is that the Arctic air will not last long. Friday will be a bit warmer, with temperatures in adolescence, while Saturday will bring a surge of heat, with maximum temperatures in the mid-30s.

The beginning of next week also seems to be mild, with a chance of snow / rain on Monday.