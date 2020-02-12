Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury can be agreed in & # 39; two minutes & # 39 ;, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLebb54580fcc42e935f8eda0d5ca9b7f511% %MINIFYHTMLebb54580fcc42e935f8eda0d5ca9b7f512%









& # 39; Pressure on AJ to deliver a KO & # 39;

Anthony Joshua could reach an agreement to fight Tyson Fury in "a two-minute call," but Deontay Wilder would be much harder, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight championship against Fury on February 22 in Las Vegas before Joshua is expected to put his IBF, WBA and WBO belts into play against Kubrat Pulev with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on pole Host position.

"Wilder said he has no interest in Joshua and that Joshua is irrelevant. That's disconcerting," said Joshua promoter Hearn. Sky Sports

"That's why I want Fury to win because I know he's willing to do it! A phone call with me, (US-based Fury promoter) Bob Arum and (Fury management) MTK."

"AJ wants to fight Fury, Fury wants to fight AJ. It's a two-minute call with MTK and Bob Arum, deal done."

"But I'm not sure who will win (Wilder vs. Fury 2). The comments worry me that we're in the same position."

"The winner of that fight will be under such pressure to fight Joshua that, this time, it will be inevitable."

Wilder knocked Fury down twice in his first fight that ended in a draw 14 months ago. They have already talked about fighting later in 2020, for the third time, regardless of the outcome later this month.

Joshua has previously revealed that a "curved ball,quot; offer could tempt Wilder or Fury to fight him, instead of one against the other.

"The curve is in terms of; those guys are preparing for their (third fight) and we have an opportunity in place that we can present to the winner to get them away from (a third fight)," Hearn explained.

"If the loser wants (a third fight), then we are tied."

Wilder seemed to distance himself from an undisputed fight for the world title after claiming that Joshua was "out of the picture,quot; and called the unified champion "cowardly."

The undefeated WBC champion also said that Fury survived an unpleasant cut to overcome Otto Wallin in his most recent fight: "I feel that the fight should have stopped, with such a wide and deep cut. But I understand that he had an important fight with I was going up. He was saved by the fight that is happening right now.

"I will explore the things Wallin did. I hope to open his eye again.

"Once it's open and there is blood on his face, he could have some of me too. It's fine. I'll accept it. We'll see if they continue the fight because I'm already dangerous."

"With that eye open again, and blood on his face, it is up to the doctors to take the protocol. We already know my behavior, my manners, what I come to do. I don't play at all."

Tyson Fury overcame worrisome facial injuries in victory over Otto Wallin

Fury has replaced coach Ben Davison with Sugarhill Steward since his draw with Wilder.

Wilder asked, "I thought that if it's not broken, won't you fix it? If someone should change things, it should be me, because he said he beat me by a wide margin.

"It's nervous energy. He says he hit me but he honestly doesn't believe it. That's why things are changing so much."

"He doesn't trust dealing with me for the state I left in him. The head should not be hit by a power like Deontay Wilder's."

"At the bottom of his heart, I feel he is very, very nervous. When you hit a person and cause a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did it to you and how they did it. When you return to the ring with them a second time to relive it, it has to be stressful. You can't sleep at night. "