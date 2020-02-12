Anthony Gelling: Warrington eliminates new signature of first team plans awaiting investigation | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML722b2fa9e412e9875d9475589a97bc9511% %MINIFYHTML722b2fa9e412e9875d9475589a97bc9512%





Anthony Gelling has been retired by Warrington

Warrington withdrew Anthony Gelling from the duties of the first team pending an investigation by the club about an off-field problem.

The former Wigan back Gelling has appeared in both Warrington Super League games this season, and joined the Widnes Vikings club last September.

One statement said: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that the Anthony Gelling center will not be available for selection pending an investigation by the club about conduct outside the club.

"Gelling fully supports the investigation.

"The club and the player will not comment further at this time."

