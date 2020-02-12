Another round of snow hopes to impact the night trip

%MINIFYHTMLb19650b8fccc33b836d6429765e4a3d311% %MINIFYHTMLb19650b8fccc33b836d6429765e4a3d312%

Denver residents will probably be fighting storm conditions during their trip back home after work on Wednesday, with between 2 and 4 inches of new snow, according to meteorologists.

"Another round of snow is expected to affect the night trip through the I-25 corridor," said the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Meteorologists estimate that up to 7 inches of snow could fall in Boulder and 5 inches in Castle Rock.





There is a 40% chance of snow in Denver, mainly after 3 p.m., the NWS said. Total snow accumulation during the day of less than an inch is possible. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 34 degrees. Winds could blow up to 29 mph, meteorologists said.

Wednesday night, the chance of snow increases to 50% until about 11 p.m. According to meteorologists, 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in Denver before the end of the storm.

Wednesday night will be very cold with a low temperature of around 8 degrees and wind chill values ​​as low as minus 2 degrees, the NWS said.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 33 degrees, but wind chill factors will make the air feel as cold as minus 3 degrees, meteorologists said.

Warm-up is expected under mostly sunny skies on Friday and the weekend with maximum temperatures of approximately 49 degrees on Friday, 43 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday, the NWS said.

Snow showers are possible again on Monday when it is expected to be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.