Another American city approves a resolution against the citizenship law of India | India News

Cambridge, in the state of Massachusetts, has become the second city in the United States after Seattle to pass a resolution against a controversial citizenship law promoted by the Indian nationalist government of India headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Cambridge The City Council approved a unanimous resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asking the Indian Parliament to "defend,quot; the country's secular constitution by repealing the law and stopping a proposed National Citizens Registry (NRC).

The city of the USA UU. It houses the world-famous Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institutes of Technology.

"On December 11, 2019, the Parliament of India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which for the first time uses religion as a criterion for Indian citizenship," said the resolution.

The CAA streamlines Indian nationality for non-Muslim minorities of the Muslim majority in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who arrived in India before 2015. Critics have said it violates the secular constitution of India and has challenged it in court Supreme

The CAA and the NRC have provoked fears of marginalization and deprivation of rights among the Muslim minority in India, which forms almost 15 percent of the country's 1.3 billion population.

The Cambridge resolution stated that the "racist and repressive policies of the Modi government,quot; were inconsistent with the values ​​of the city, "which welcomes the communities of South Asia of all castes and religions."

The Cambridge City Council urged its congressional delegation to support legislation in the United States Congress that censures India for enacting such policies.

The move came a week after Seattle, one of the most powerful city halls in the US. The US passed a similar resolution, urging India to repeal the CAA and stop the NRC.

The two resolutions came before an upcoming visit by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to India.

& # 39; Designed to deprive Muslims of rights & # 39;

Rachel Wyon, a Cambridge activist who was born in India to British parents, told Al Jazeera that laws like the CAA echoed Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

"Through the CAA, most of us can recognize the echo of the 1930s in Germany when a Nazi government took similar measures, very parallel to the NRC and the CAA, which we now know were the first steps towards the Holocaust "said Wyon, who deposited with the city council in support of the resolution.

She said CAA and NRC are "unconstitutional and designed to deprive several million Muslims, Dalits (people at the base of the Hindu caste hierarchy) and other marginalized groups to move towards a fascist state of extreme right."

"People in India and the South Asian community in the US should know that they have the support of the world to oppose such a discriminatory law," Wyon told Al Jazeera.

The Modi government last November said it would implement a national NRC, an exercise carried out for the first time in the northeastern state of Assam, which effectively left almost two million people, almost half of them Muslim, stateless, now facing being sent to various detention camps in the state.

However, after weeks of sometimes deadly protests against the CAA and a proposed NRC, the government said earlier this month that it has not yet decided to create a national registry of its citizens.

& # 39; Fundamentally discriminatory & # 39;

International organizations such as the United Nations and the rights groups of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have expressed concern about the promulgation of the CAA.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has described the law as "primarily discriminatory in nature."

The United States Commission for International Religious Freedom has asked the Trump administration to sanction India's hardline interior minister, Amit Shah, who is Modi's closest assistant.

Last month, the United States witnessed protests in more than a dozen cities by the Indian-American diaspora against the CAA and the NRC on January 26, which is celebrated as the Day of the Republic of India.

However, the government of India has repeatedly repeated that CAA was its internal affair.

When Al Jazeera contacted the BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, for his reaction to the resolutions passed by the two cities of the United States, said the matter was "tor insignificant to justify our comment. "