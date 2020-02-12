Anna Faris wants to officiate her own wedding to get attention

Here comes the … officiate?

On Tuesday, Anna Faris finally confirmed his commitment to Mike Barrett in The Late Late Show. After proudly showing his bling to the host James corden and joked that she "came back to the horse,quot; after her 2017 divorce Chris Pratt, the Mom Star revealed that this time she would be willing to officiate her own wedding.

"Well, I could do it," he told the Cats actor. "I could. I need a lot of attention, James."

Despite her hilarious desire for some extra attention, Anna admitted that the night host would be the perfect person for the job. "I would love you to audition," he said. "If you come and read … Well, I want someone who is humorous but also brings, as, you know, sincere feelings and doesn't talk too much about themselves."

After hearing his requirements, James said, "Well, that's a problem. That's a problem. I really get in touch with all three."