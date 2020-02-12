Anna Faris wants to officiate her own wedding to get attention

Here comes the … officiate?
On Tuesday, Anna Faris finally confirmed his commitment to Mike Barrett in The Late Late Show. After proudly showing his bling to the host James corden and joked that she "came back to the horse,quot; after her 2017 divorce Chris Pratt, the Mom Star revealed that this time she would be willing to officiate her own wedding.
"Well, I could do it," he told the Cats actor. "I could. I need a lot of attention, James."
Despite her hilarious desire for some extra attention, Anna admitted that the night host would be the perfect person for the job. "I would love you to audition," he said. "If you come and read … Well, I want someone who is humorous but also brings, as, you know, sincere feelings and doesn't talk too much about themselves."
After hearing his requirements, James said, "Well, that's a problem. That's a problem. I really get in touch with all three."
In November 2019, Anna and Mike fed engagement rumors when The bunny of the house The actress was seen using her diamond sparkler on her left hand. At that time, he had not announced that his lifelong cinematic boyfriend, whom he met on the set of his 2018 movie The waterHe had asked the question but apparently confirmed his commitment to the paparazzi.
While they were together, the photographers congratulated the couple and Anna replied: "Thank you."
Then, on Monday, he gave the world a closer look at his ring on Instagram. Posing next to Jason Biggs, the Scary Movie Star showed his engagement ring to commemorate his appearance on his podcast Anna Faris is not qualified. "I became @biggsjason's best friend this week!" She captioned the photo. "We talked about how proud his parents are of him and made him tell me what he really thinks of Los Angeles!"
Known for being private when it comes to her personal life, Anna talked about her relationship with Mike in an episode of her podcast. During the candid episode, she also reflected on her past divorces from Chris and Ben Indra, with whom she was married from 2004 to 2008.
"This is a complicated area for me because now I have been through two divorces," Anna began. "I am in an incredible relationship, I want to talk to everyone about these things, which I really don't know much about. But I also feel that I want to protect things in a way that I had not considered before."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML4a7af359376322594040d7c8551e8e9913%