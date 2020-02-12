Angry mom cuts her daughter's hair because Dad did it without & # 39; permission & # 39 ;!

A mother from Montgomery, Alabama, is being criticized for cutting her daughter's hair, in an apparent attempt to bother her baby's father.

The father, whose name is Chase Milli, took his three children to the barbershop, so that his two children could cut their hair. While there, Chase decided to braid her daughter's hair, because she felt they were leaving her out.

Then Chase spent a few hundred dollars, braiding the hair of the 3-year-old girl. It took two hours, but the final product looked great. And both Chase and his daughter were happy with that.

But when Chase returned her daughter to her mother, she was furious. Chase's baby's mother immediately pulled out scissors and cut the boy's hair.

MTO News contacted the Montgomery Alabama police and notified them of this video. So far, the police department has not issued any comments on this.