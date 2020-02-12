Angela Simmons tackles the love triangle with Romeo and Bow Wow

Dating in the public eye is easier said than done.

When it comes to Angela Simmons& # 39; love life, the Growing Hip Hop it seems that the star cannot avoid the headlines surrounding its relations with Romeo Miller Y Bow wow.

In fact, pop culture fans continue to speculate that Romeo is upset with Angela's Instagram photos and her friendship with the former Bow Wow.

But what does Angela think of all the talk in the streets?

"It reminds me that I don't care much. But also as a friend, if (Romeo) is a true friend, then I would like you to have that conversation with me. If I am going to stop or not, it would be about me. But as a friend, if you feel that it's something you don't like to see, so have that conversation with me, "Angela shared exclusively on E! News & # 39; digital series Just the sip. "Even now, I'm so sick of talking about him because at this point he just vanished."