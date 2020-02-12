Angela Simmons tackles the love triangle with Romeo and Bow Wow

Dating in the public eye is easier said than done.
When it comes to Angela Simmons& # 39; love life, the Growing Hip Hop it seems that the star cannot avoid the headlines surrounding its relations with Romeo Miller Y Bow wow.
In fact, pop culture fans continue to speculate that Romeo is upset with Angela's Instagram photos and her friendship with the former Bow Wow.
But what does Angela think of all the talk in the streets?
"It reminds me that I don't care much. But also as a friend, if (Romeo) is a true friend, then I would like you to have that conversation with me. If I am going to stop or not, it would be about me. But as a friend, if you feel that it's something you don't like to see, so have that conversation with me, "Angela shared exclusively on E! News & # 39; digital series Just the sip. "Even now, I'm so sick of talking about him because at this point he just vanished."
The drama will take place in the next season of Growing Hip Hop airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv. And if you want Justin SylvesterAccording to the theory, he thinks Romeo is in love with Angela.
"That's what I keep hearing and if he's in love with me, it's a horrible way to do it," he shared. "It's really strange. It's just one day upon waking up and you didn't know you were going to be hit by the back and the boom, this is what he decided to do. That's how he wants to handle it and it's really strange." "
As for those who wonder what is really happening with Bow Wow, Angela is the first to say they are just good friends.
"I have known this man since I was 17 years old. Our stories are countless. I love him to death. He is like my people. I don't know where we will end," he shared. "We are friends. We are great. I will support everything he does and vice versa, but for me, I feel that the world always hits me with Romeo or Bow. It is as if I could date other people or if you want, I stayed with this? "
Photograph by Andrew Werner
Ultimately, there is much more to Angela's story than who is or isn't dating. While sitting with Justin, the reality star opened up about the sudden death of his ex-fiance and his life as a single mother.
As a result, the most important moments in life often provide the most important lessons in life.
"I don't want the perfect anymore. I want what makes sense to me and I'm at a point where I always say never say never because you never know what's going to happen," he shared. "You literally have to live every day as best you can and that is exactly what it is. I could plan but I always laugh because God has another plan."
Growing Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.