Angela Simmons in potentially dating Bow Wow again: & # 39; You never know & # 39;

Angela Simmons, star of Growing Up Hip Hop, has revealed that she is open to the possibility of meeting her ex-boyfriend, Bow Wow in the future.

Dating rumors arose when the couple posted a video of Tik Tok dancing together. In the WEtv program, Bow and Angela seem to be closer, and Bow has been looking for a second chance.

"Bow, I love him to death. I've known him since I was 17 and that's my friend. If something happened, that would be what would happen, but for me it's like I was relaxing. He's my friend … I learned to never say never … You never know, "he told the ladies of The Real.

Angela says she is busy raising her son and is not even sure she has time for someone special in her life right now. But if Bow ever needed a signal not to give up … it could be!