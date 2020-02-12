Angela Simmons in potentially dating Bow Wow again: & # 39; You never know & # 39;

Angela Simmons, star of Growing Up Hip Hop, has revealed that she is open to the possibility of meeting her ex-boyfriend, Bow Wow in the future.

Dating rumors arose when the couple posted a video of Tik Tok dancing together. In the WEtv program, Bow and Angela seem to be closer, and Bow has been looking for a second chance.

