Andrew Yang leaves the presidential race

Andrew Yang left the presidential race on Tuesday, shortly after the polls closed at the New Hampshire primary. "You know, I'm the math boy and it's clear tonight by the numbers that we're not going to win this race," Yang told his fans in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a career we will not win."

%MINIFYHTML40e1c6e34486c4edb1eca06907211f8611% %MINIFYHTML40e1c6e34486c4edb1eca06907211f8612%

Yang's two-year career catapulted the philanthropist from darkness to the national spotlight.

Andrew Yang

Plus



More by Andrew Yang



Yang entered the race towards the end of 2017 as a stranger with virtually no list of donors. He had not held or applied for a position, and his political agenda focused primarily on creating a "universal basic income,quot; of $ 1,000 for every American over the age of 18. Yang's "Freedom Dividend,quot; was such an essential part of his candidacy that his original The campaign website bears his name.

"We went from a mailing list that started only with my Gmail contact list to receive donations from more than 400,000 people across the country and millions more who have supported this campaign," said Yang. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that we gave $ 1,000 per month to 13 families across the country."

Andrew Yang speaks with his followers in New Hampshire after leaving the 2020 presidential race. Up News Info News



The Manhattan businessman and philanthropist led a campaign that was partly populist, partly futuristic. He called for new rules to protect American workers from the inevitable ubiquity of automation, eliminating GDP as a measure for national success in favor of quality of life measurements and for decoupling an individual's economic value from their human value.

He urged companies like Amazon to "absorb,quot; billions in profits, close retail stores, empty communities and pay zero taxes. His stump speeches often mentioned robot trucks and the value of the individual's personal data.

Yang's loose style (he was left without a tie in the debates) and his status as a stranger made him a novelty in the coverage of national media, a phenomenon that was increased by his inclination for entertaining stunts: he sailed in public in his events, sprinkle whipped cream in the mouth of supporters and lottery gifts announced on the stage of the debate. The headlines called him a "random man,quot; who ran for president.

But Yang's campaign repeatedly defied expectations. With the help of his incredibly passionate group of followers, colloquially known as "Yang Gang," he surpassed and surpassed more than a dozen career politicians, including governors, US senators and US congressmen.

He qualified for all Democratic debates in 2019, and failed to take the stage once in early 2020 due to a shortage of surveys during the holidays. He raised $ 26.5 million in the last six months of 2019, an impressive sum for a political neophyte. He was also the last candidate of color to appear on the stage of the Democratic debate, something he called "both an honor and a disappointment."

In an interview with Up News Info News in September, Yang said he always hoped to be competitive.

"Now this is at the top of the various things I have imagined for the campaign because I also saw that there was a possibility that we never understood," he admitted.

But finally, Yang's career came to an end in New Hampshire. Even before the votes were cast, Yang told his supporters, "if this doesn't leave New Hampshire, it dies."

Even so, Yang's impact will probably be felt in the politics of the parties in the future. His Yang Gang proved to be a powerful fundraising force, and his support for UBI has brought the idea to the national political discussion in a new way.

On Tuesday night in New Hampshire, Yang told his followers that he would return. When asked about running for mayor of New York City or joining a future administration, Yang said he would "not rule out anything."

"This movement is the future of American politics. This movement is the future of the Democratic party," Yang told the crowd.

"Together we will continue to do the work and move this country forward because Yang Gang is not going anywhere."

Nicole Sganga contributed reporting.