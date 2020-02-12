Andrew Yang finishes the 2020 presidential candidacy

Democrat Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who created enthusiasm for his presidential campaign by talking about his love of mathematics and defending a universal basic income he would give each American adult $ 1,000 per month, suspended his 2020 offer on Tuesday.

"I am the math boy, and by numbers it seems clear that we are not going to win this race," Yang said in front of a crowd of supporters while the votes in the first primary of the nation of New Hampshire were being counted

“This is not an easy decision, or something I did lightly with the team. The finals are difficult and I always intended to remain in the race until the end, "he added." But I have been convinced that the message of this campaign will not be strengthened by my permanence in the race. "

The 45-year-old man was one of the leading stars of the Democratic primary race, and created a follow-up that began largely online, but expanded to give him enough donors and voting numbers to qualify for the first six debates. Yang announced his departure from the race shortly before Colorado Senator Michael Bennet did so Tuesday night, taking the Democratic camp to a single digit.

He surpassed senators and governors, and after initially self-financing his campaign, he raised more money than most of his rivals, raising more than $ 16 million in the last quarter of last year. It was a bigger tour than all but the four main candidates: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"We went from a mailing list that started only with my Gmail contact list to receive donations from more than 400,000 people across the country and millions more who supported this campaign," Yang said before committing to supporting whoever the candidate is democrat.

Yang grew his external candidacy by campaigning as non-political, someone who mixed unconventional campaign events, from bowling to ax throwing, with serious conversations about the millions of jobs lost by automation and artificial intelligence and the dark perspective of American jobs and communities.

The graduate of Brown University and Columbia Law School delivered campaign speeches full of statistics and studies that often resembled an economics seminar. His supporters, known as Yang Gang, put on blue hats and pins with the word MATH, short for their motto Make America Think Harder.

Yang promoted his main theme of universal basic income, which he called the "freedom dividend," by announcing during a debate that he would choose people to receive monthly checks of $ 1,000. The statement raised questions about whether he was trying to buy votes, but also generated a rumor online and helped the campaign build a list of potential supporters.

His survey numbers were high enough, combined with his fundraising force, to qualify for him in all the 2019 debates, although he did not meet the requirements of the National Democratic Committee to participate in the January debate in Iowa. However, he was one of seven candidates who participated in Friday's debate in New Hampshire. His departure from the race almost guarantees that the Democrats, who once had the most diverse presidential camp in history, will not have candidates of color on the stage of the debate again this cycle.

Yang spent most of January in the state of the initial caucus, including a 17-day bus tour during which he told voters that his arrival in Iowa would "shock the world."