Ananya Panday will start shooting with Vijay Devarakonda soon





Vijay Devarakonda created history with his film Arjun Reddy. The film had a phenomenal success at the box office in the south and soon, even Bollywood had a remake with Kabir Singh where Shahid Kapoor played the role and the effect was somewhat similar.

Now Vijay Devarakonda is ready for his Bollywood debut and we can't wait to see this piece on the big screen in the production of Karan Johar Fighter and join him as his protagonist would be Ananya Panday. The latest reports on the film suggest that Vijay has finished shooting for the first Fighter schedule and is preparing for the second schedule where he will shoot with Ananya Panday. Ananya will join the team in the last week of March or the first week of April. Vijay is also receiving mixed martial arts training and it is said that Fighter is an intense action movie.

Vijay Devarakonda is preparing for his Valentine's launch, World Famous Lover, starring Rashi Khanna in front of him. We can't wait to see this piece in a Bollywood movie, how about you?