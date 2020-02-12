Analysis: winners and losers of the New Hampshire primary

%MINIFYHTMLaec4e4f6b9b65ce8a5030f43ef3c7b9b11% %MINIFYHTMLaec4e4f6b9b65ce8a5030f43ef3c7b9b12%

Voters in the nation's first primary in New Hampshire participated in the presidential race on Tuesday and, unlike Iowa last week, we got results.

Next, our winners and losers, with the biggest winners and losers listed first.

Winners

Bernie Sanders: After winning the majority of the votes, but Pete Buttigieg won a delegate victory in Iowa, Sanders was the first clear and unmistakable winner of a state in the nomination process. It may not be a big surprise since he won the state by 22.4 points in 2016 and is a senator from Vermont, a neighboring state, but it is a victory. And it consolidates it as one of the two favorites in this race, if it is not even a scarce favorite at this early juncture.

Improving things for Sanders is how the rest of the field shook. Buttigieg seemed to give up some support for Amy Klobuchar after Friday's debate, but they finished second and third, respectively, while the other senator from the neighboring state, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, ended up far behind. As long as this race focuses on the first three finalists in New Hampshire in the future, Sanders won't have to deal with his ideological competitor in Warren, while Buttigieg and Klobuchar fight for more intermediate voters. (He could even benefit from Andrew Yang leaving Tuesday night, as it could be a logical ideological landing point for them and Yang's supporters are so excited.)

Amy Klobuchar: Perhaps the most important question before Tuesday was not who would win, but who would finish third: Joe Biden, Warren or Klobuchar? But possibly the Minnesota senator needed him more than the others, and she got it, by a wide margin. He turned a strong debate performance on Friday into a legitimate and instant boost, with surveys this weekend showing his rise to low adolescence. She did even better than that.

Iowa was a disappointment to her. He finished fifth there, despite being from a neighboring state. New Hampshire should at least give it a platform in this race in the coming weeks, which is not a complete gift for candidates who did not get a place in the top three.

Pete Buttigieg: His loss of ground against Klobuchar in recent days should not hide the improbability of what he has just achieved: a delegate victory in Iowa and a close second finish in New Hampshire (Buttigieg beat Sanders by less than two points when the race was called). Not bad for the young mayor of a relatively small city in Indiana. Buttigieg seemed to have a chance to win New Hampshire since Iowa's results came last week, but losing to a guy who won the state by a wide margin last time is not a failure. In fact, it was a strong night for Buttigieg. Then, however, he has to deal with the newly relevant Klobuchar, and his shortcomings with minority voters.

Primary Hey, guess what: They run more smoothly! This will be free after the beating that Iowa has taken over the past week because of its debacle in the caucus, and it's not as if we didn't expect New Hampshire to run its vote counting business. But Tuesday was a reminder of how simple everything can be when you let people vote and then count those votes.

A negotiated convention: Five renowned candidates plan to move on after New Hampshire (regardless of their chances). And as of Super Tuesday on March 3, the name of Mike Bloomberg will appear on the ballot, and could also lead to important delegates. It seems that every four years we talk about a possible negotiated convention, but this year is more likely than ever. A candidate needs most delegates to go to Milwaukee this summer, and it is worth keeping an eye on that count, starting now.

Losers

Joe Biden: It is not a surprise here, but it is worth recording how disappointing the results were for Biden. After a fourth place in Iowa last week, it is in a single digit in New Hampshire, an unquestionably problematic start for the man who seemed the main candidate for much of the race.

Biden tried to minimize her fatality in the Granite State by abandoning her on the primary night and flying to South Carolina. He is trying to project that he is in the long term career. But this is a guy who two weeks ago surveyed in the 1920s in New Hampshire falling a long time ago. The question now is whether a candidate who never raised money as the favorite can reach the first primary in the south in 18 days, and if it will be a viable option for that moment. (Even if he wins in South Carolina, he will only have three days before Super Tuesday to capitalize, not much time to raise and spend money). The calendar has worked against Biden, in some ways, because there aren't many black voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. But there is a difference between finishing second or third in those states and not even placing it. As worrisome to him, he is even losing control of the black vote, with a national poll this week showing him in a virtual tie with Bloomberg. Not good, all around.

"It's not over, man," Biden said in South Carolina on Tuesday night. "We are just beginning." We'll see.

Elizabeth Warren: As a senator from the neighboring state that once led in New Hampshire, fourth or fifth place is simply not good. It could be said that there is even less way for her than for Biden, since she was already delaying nationally, in Nevada and South Carolina from last month. Unlike Biden, it is not clear where he could find a victory.

Diversity of the Democrats: This race once featured five candidates on the stage of debate of racially diverse backgrounds. It will not have any progress. Andrew Yang left the race Tuesday night, shortly after the polls closed, joining Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Julian Castro on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, is still in the race, but did not show a pulse on Tuesday in a state where he invested heavily. The former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, had a late start and is still a candidate, but has not yet registered a career failure or gives us any reason to think he will. Minority voters will begin to import a lot in this career that begins in Nevada; Minority candidates will be absent.

Moving to the state: Speaking of Gabbard, he became the last of a long list of candidates to literally move to an early state with the hope of turning it into his business card and failing. She campaigned in New Hampshire in more than 100 days during the last year and obtained 3% to prove it. To make matters worse, it should have been a good state for her, given her libertarian streak, open primary and the lack of true Republican competition. That meant the Fox News favorite could have ostensibly attracted some crossed voters, but whatever strategy she had clearly didn't work there.

The other billionaire: Even when Bloomberg has shown real momentum, the other billionaire in this race has basically been setting his money on fire. Tom Steyer has spent almost as much as Bloomberg, almost $ 200 million, and has been in the low digits in Iowa and New Hampshire. President Donald Trump was not mistaken exactly in this tweet:

“Impeachment King Steyer (how did that work?) Spent 200 million dollars and got less than 1% of the votes in Iowa, and only 3% of the votes in New Hampshire. Could it be that something is simply missing? It's not easy to do what I did, right? ”Trump tweeted.

Michael Bennet: Michael Bennet, we barely knew you. It is difficult to rethink a working senator who showed less in a campaign and yet stayed to vote. The Colorado registered four votes in the final count in Iowa, not a typo, and was well below 1% in New Hampshire. The only recent comparison that comes to mind is Biden in 2008, but at least he got 1 percent in Iowa and realized the defection.