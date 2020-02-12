Amy Poehler's teenage trauma is so identifiable

Amy PoehlerThe adolescence was as embarrassed by their parents as everyone else.

the Parks and Recreation alum stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night to talk about his new series DuncanvilleAn animated series in which she expresses a teenager named Duncan (as well as her mother).

Speaking of his own adolescence, the Saturday night live alum shared with Jimmy Kimmel"I wish I could say that he was great and rebellious. He wasn't. He had a good group of friends and we stuck to the rules. But we drank in the woods, things like that. But he was petulant. I was a petulant child."

His favorite activity when he was young was to go to the mall. But there was a strict action plan for every time she went, and it was not established by her beloved mom and dad.

As the star explained, "I remember that in my house there was a rule that said my dad: I would go to the mall all the time, that's what I did."