Amy Poehler's teenage trauma is so identifiable

Amy PoehlerThe adolescence was as embarrassed by their parents as everyone else.
the Parks and Recreation alum stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night to talk about his new series DuncanvilleAn animated series in which she expresses a teenager named Duncan (as well as her mother).
Speaking of his own adolescence, the Saturday night live alum shared with Jimmy Kimmel"I wish I could say that he was great and rebellious. He wasn't. He had a good group of friends and we stuck to the rules. But we drank in the woods, things like that. But he was petulant. I was a petulant child."
His favorite activity when he was young was to go to the mall. But there was a strict action plan for every time she went, and it was not established by her beloved mom and dad.
As the star explained, "I remember that in my house there was a rule that said my dad: I would go to the mall all the time, that's what I did."
"And my dad picked me up from the mall, but I had to stay in the car," he added. "Likewise, he was not allowed to enter the mall because it was too embarrassing."
And this is where things got fun. As Poehler shared: "Once, he entered the mall and I just yelled at him: & # 39; What are you doing at the mall?! & # 39; I yelled at him and got home, I ran upstairs and my mother He said: "Bill, why did you go to the mall?" My poor parents!
As Kimmel joked, "Looks like your dad could have been going through the worst." As Poehler joked, "Then, therefore, life was easy."
Of course, being a teenager feels like the most overwhelming thing in the world. And that's what the new 48-year-old show (co-star Parks and Rec. alum Rashida Jones Y Modern Family& # 39; s Ty burrell) is about.
When asked about his preparation for the role of teenager, Poehler joked: "Well, you have to take all the words you usually say and simply reduce them to two words."
As Kimmel asked: "Did you study teenage boys?" The actress replied: "I did it, I went to the mall."
And she really went to the mall! Only not with his dad. Fortunately for us, she shared what she learned in her studies.
"What I love about teenagers of that age," he said, "is that they don't have freedom, they feel really confined, they think they are smarter than others, but they don't know what they are doing. And when you are close to them , they look silly and push each other, they are just like Adam's apples everywhere. "
As she continued, "But they can say things that devastate you. You could pass in front of them and they could say, & # 39; Ha, look at your shoes & # 39; and you think, & # 39; What about my shoes? & # 39; And suddenly, you go home and just want to buy a plot in the cemetery. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.