Amy Jones found a form with an impressive half century when England Women won a consoling victory over a Cricket Australia XI.

Having left the Tri-Series tournament with a net execution rate earlier this week, with England, India and Australia tied for two wins and two losses each, Lisa Keightley's team had the opportunity to practice more before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Jones benefited more, scoring 75 of 53 balls in England's total of 159-5, while captain Heather Knight continued her good form with 39.

England bowlers, who were particularly impressive against Australia on Sunday despite the loss, were efficient in restricting Cricket Australia to 130-6.

Freya Davies was perhaps the choice of bowlers in the show, although Anya Shrubsole took 3-31 of her four overs.

England now travels to Adelaide to face New Zealand and Sri Lanka in two warm-up matches, before heading west to Perth for their first tournament match against South Africa on Sunday, February 23, a match that you can watch in Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

Australia improved its World Cup credentials by emerging as Tri-Series champions, beating India by 11 races in the final.

Beth Mooney followed his fifties against England in the last game of all against all with an unbeaten 71 of 54 balls, as the hosts put India an imposing target of 156 of their 20 strokes.

India seemed well on its way to victory when it needed 41 of 35 deliveries, but the dismissal of the first match Smriti Mandhana (66) caused a batter collapse.

Spinner Jonassen had a personal record of 5-12, as India lost its last seven wickets for only 29 runs and was eliminated by 144.

