Amber Rose's boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, gets a tattoo on his forehead after being criticized by her

Amber roseAlexander Edwards' boyfriend, also known as AE, is defending his lady in his own way amid criticism for having made a tattoo on his forehead that many felt ruined his beauty. To match hers, AE also has her own ink on her forehead.

Published by tattoo artist Jacob Ramírez, a photo showed AE wearing a lightning bolt between the numbers "10.10.19" and "2.21.13". The October date was his birth date and the 4-month-old son of the model, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Meanwhile, February's birth date is that of Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, Amber's son with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

This comes after Amber was struck by the ink on her forehead, which read the names of her children, Bash, 6, and Slash, 3 months. He recently applauded those who hated, addressing the issue in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 12. "For people who tell me that I am too pretty for a face, they are the same people who would tell me that I am & # 39; too pretty & # 39; even if they think I'm ugly and lie to me Lol Or they would just tell me that I am ugly, "he wrote.

"Either way, the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life: Muva," Amber concluded.

The 36-year-old stunner first sent fans to the frenzy after she debuted the tattoo when she made a public appearance on February 7. Although she seemed proud of the sweet tribute to her children, fans didn't feel it. "Good heavens. That's pretty damn," said one of the ink.

"Omg, please, let that tattoo on your forehead, Amber Rose, be fake … like a girl, no, not your face," someone else tweeted and added: "Amber Rose got 2 tattoos on her forehead. Ruined pretty face. Wow. Smh hahaha. "

However, some others defended Amber for his decision. "You stop being ashamed of tattoos," one wrote. Another supportive fan argued: "So these male rappers can get lighted tattoos from head to toe and Amber Rose gets a hair tattoo and her sanity is in doubt?"