Amber Rose returns the applause to critics of her new tattoo on her face: "Do what you want."

Another day, another celebrity clapback on social networks. This time it involves Amber Rose and her new tattoo on her face that got an immediate reaction when she revealed it, and most of the reaction was not good. He decided to address his critics with some messages on Instagram.

Amber Rose recently surprised her fans when she released a large new tattoo on her forehead that is the text of her children's names: Bash (Sebastian) and Slash. Well, the reaction so far has not been positive, since many do not seem to approve the new aspect of Amber.

On social networks, specifically on Instagram, he published two separate messages aimed at those who have a problem with their new ink. In her first message she wrote:

"Beauty is not what is outside … what counts is the inside. Inside my pussy and inside my heart.

Amber followed with a longer message:

“For people who tell me that I am too pretty for a tat face are the same people who would tell me that I am & # 39; too pretty & # 39; even if they think I'm ugly and lie to me hahaha or just tell me I'm ugly. Anyway, the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life. "

His comments still didn't do much to change the opinion of his critics, who still insist that they don't like it and that it probably wasn't the best decision in the long term.

Roommates, what do you think about this?