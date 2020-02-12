Amber Rose returns the applause after the trolls close their new face tattoo

Facial tattoos are all the rage these days!

Amber rose She is one of the many celebrities who seem to be opting for some facial art these days. The model took Instagram to show her new tattoo celebrating her two children. Sebastian Thomaz Y Slash Edwards. The tattoo that is prominently displayed on his forehead says "Bash Slash."

"When your mom lets you draw on your Barbie," she captioned one of the photos of her latest tattoo. While Rose turned to social media to showcase her new art, many of her followers quickly hated her decision to have such a large permanent mark on her face.

"For people who tell me that I'm too pretty for a tat face are the same people who would tell me that I'm & # 39; too pretty & # 39; even if they thought I'm ugly and lie to me Lol," the mother of two wrote . "Or they would just tell me that I'm ugly, so anyway the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life, muva."