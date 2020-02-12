All-Star 2020: Watch all events live on Sky Sports | NBA News

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us with every spectacular play, memorable dump and dramatic shooting available live at Sky Sports Arena.

The 69th All-Star Game takes place at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls, in the early hours of Monday morning (1 a.m.). The main game is preceded by Rising Stars and All-Star Saturday Night on Friday night, with Slam Dunk and 3-Point Contests.

NBA Rising Stars 2020, Saturday 2 a.m., Sky Sports Arena

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks lead the list of 20 players selected by the NBA assistant coaches to play in the NBA Rising Stars 2020, live at Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday the morning (2am).

The 26th game of Rising Stars will face 10 first-year and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first-year and second-year NBA players from around the world at the annual showcase of the first-time young talent league level.

Doncic (Slovenia) joins the world team for New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada); Phoenix Suns Center Deandre Ayton (Bahamas); New York Knicks guard / forward RJ Barrett (Canada); The eaves of Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Clarke (Canada); Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada); The Washington Wizards striker, Rui Hachimura (Japan) and center Moritz Wagner (Germany); Detroit Pistons guard / forward Svi Mykhailiuk (Ukraine); and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (Nigeria).

















Young joins the US team. UU. With the strikers of Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington, and guard Devonte & # 39; Graham; Center of the Chicago Bulls Wendell Carter Jr; Miami Heat guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn; The eaves of Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr, and guard Ja Morant; and Golden State Warriors striker Eric Paschall.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has been selected by the NBA to join the US team. UU. Like the replacement of the injured Carter, who hasn't played for the Bulls since he suffered a sprained right ankle on January 6)

Athletics and individual skills occupy a central place in the All-Star Saturday Night while players compete in the Slam Dunk contest, the 3-point contest and the skills challenge.

















There will be an explosion of the past at the main Slam Dunk event, with downtown Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard returning to participate in the event that once dominated almost a decade ago. His opponents will be Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat flying Derrick Jones Jr.

















The 2019 champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets returns to the 3-point Contest to defend his title against seven other snipers. He will compete against Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Devonte & # 39; Graham (Charlotte Hornets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Trae Young (Atlanta Falcons).

Three former winners of the Skills Challenge are included in the eight-man field for the 2020 edition of the event. Defending champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will join former champion Patrick Beverley (2015) of the LA Clippers and Spencer Dinwiddie (2018) of the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum is one of five NBA 2020 All-Stars in the field, along with Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. Second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Derrick Rose, who is recovering from a tension in the adductor.

The main event of the All-Star weekend confronts the LeBron team against the Giannis team in the 69th NBA All-Star Game.

















Opposition captains recruited their squads on February 6.

Team LeBron

Image:

LeBron team: Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden



LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers, captain); Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers); Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers); Luka Donic (Dallas Mavericks); James Harden (Houston Rocket); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers); Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder); Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets); Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers).

Team Giannis

Image:

Giannis Team: Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young



Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks of Milwaukee, captain); Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers); Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); Bring Young (Atlanta Hawks); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat); Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans).

















There are several changes in the format of the All-Star Game this year. Teams will compete to win each quarter for their designated charities. And when the third quarter ends, 24 will be added to the score of the leading team and the first team to reach that number in a fourth untimed quarter will be declared the winner.

The number 24 represents one of the numbers used by former Laker Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The LeBron team will use No. 2 in honor of the number Gianna Bryant used in their youth team, while Team Giannis will use No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. Both teams will also wear patches in honor of the accident victims.

