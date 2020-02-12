All-Star 2020: Is Chicago the real mecca of basketball? The | NBA News

For a long lineage of NBA players born in Chicago, the rich history of the Windy City hoop stands out above all.

Eddie Johnson was almost done with his career, and he wanted to finish strong. Then, with his legs pumping, head down, the lanky striker of Westinghouse High School advanced strongly down a side street in the West Side neighborhood where he spent his adolescence.

He ran until he had the feeling that he was no longer alone.

Image:

Chicago native Eddie Johnson in action for the Seattle Supersonics



"I met a gang meeting, it was probably 1,000 men deep," Johnson said. "They looked at me, and some of them were preparing to get fit."

Then something strange happened: nothing.

"About 10 boys in the crowd noticed me and knew what I was doing," Johnson recalled. "They let me pass. & # 39; Don't bother him & # 39 ;, the boys were telling other boys. They knew I had the chance to do something. And they didn't bother me."

Johnson received a pass that day. Many of the difficult cases in the crowd respected the dream he was pursuing, from Westinghouse to the University of Illinois and the NBA, where he played 17 seasons and scored 19,202 points, which left him lazy, just as they did for previous players and in the four decades since then.

It is a sign of the reverence that large segments of the local population have for sport, the great consideration that reinforces a case constantly made by players and coaches with roots here. More than any other city in the country, they argue that Chicago is the mecca of basketball.

















With the NBA All-Star 2020 descending at United Center (home of the Bulls) and Wintrust Arena (where the teams from DePaul University and the Chicago Sky of the WNBA play) this week, a familiar saying that Chicago could be the center The basketball universe has an additional context and credibility. It is not that certain defenders are shy to make the claim.

"In Chicago, it means a lot more to us because we are a city of basketball and we are the mecca of basketball, and you can quote me about that," said the Lakers' big man, Anthony Davis, in July.

Product of the Englewood neighborhood on the south side, Davis returned to the city to work with a Nike youth camp for children ages 8 to 17. He had not participated in any of that in his elementary school years, appearing on the most sandy road in Chicago, indoors or (most of the time) outside.

"It's basketball in any condition, you know you're going to find a way to play," Davis said at a meeting of journalists. "It doesn't matter if it's hot, it's very cold in the gym, it's raining outside, whatever … By whatever means necessary, we want to play the game."

Clippers coach Doc Rivers, an American high school outside the city limits in Maywood, fully supported Davis's take.

"Yes, he's right. It's not even a question," Rivers said. "The mecca of basketball is absolutely the Chicago players. New York gets the whole problem, which I don't understand, but Chicago is not even close."

The talent portfolio he gave to everyone, from George Mikan and Cazzie Russell to Jabari Parker and Davis, pumped particularly well during the heyday of Rivers.

"You play against everyone," Rivers said. "I mean, how many kids can say, unless you grow up in Chicago, you can have a pickup game in the park with Isiah Thomas, Terry Cummings, Maurice Cheeks, Mark Aguirre, Darrell Walker. There aren't many games like that in yourself. grade. That's every year. That's called Chicago basketball. "

Look, this is very subjective and largely recreational. Basketball fans across the country can defend their cities like Meccas and nobody is going to break ties.

















NY? Of course. Los Angeles is the glamorous NBA market, the site of so many training regimes and out-of-season homes for many players. Boston, Philadelphia and Detroit can also collect cases. And if this version of the debate were not so focused on the NBA, Indiana and North Carolina could try to collapse the party as state tickets.

But this is the time for Chicago to shine. And show off.

"Look how many players we've put in the league," said former NBA swingman Kendall Gill, raised south of the city at Olympia Fields. "It's like we never stopped sending boys to the league."

















With each one, the fraternity grows. "Definitely," said Gill. "When Dwyane Wade was in the league for the first time, I was at the end of my career. But when he saw me, he said & # 39; hello city of Chi & # 39;". And I said, & # 39; hey, what's up young friend? & # 39; Young players know the boys before them, and it will always be repeated. "

The Chicago Stags dissolved in 1950 after four seasons. The Chicago Packers turned into Zephyrs lasted two years before moving to Baltimore in 1963. But when the Bulls were created in 1966, they stayed. More than that, they became the only NBA expansion team to reach the playoffs, going 33-48 while being trained by the Chicago favorite and the Tilden High graduate Johnny & # 39; Red & # 39; Kerr

The Bulls were not an instant hit with paying customers, but in their fourth season, they had gathered the core of a contestant who reached the semifinals or finals of the conference for five consecutive seasons. They didn't win titles, but Jerry Sloan, Norm Van Lier, Bob Love, Chet Walker and Tom Boerwinkle's team played some of the fiercest and most exciting games in franchise history.

Until 1984 or so.

Image:

Michael Jordan throws a two-handed dump



The impact of Michael Jordan on the growing popularity of basketball in Chicago is undeniable. The season prior to his recruitment, in a city of Bears and Cubs, the Bulls attracted an average of 6,365 fans. In the first two seasons of Jordan, that increased to approximately 11,600 per game, with around 7,000 seats not selling most nights at the cavernous Chicago Stadium. But in 1987-88, attendance had almost tripled in four years to 18,061.

The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, studied at the University of Chicago during the early years of Jordan. "Before that 1988 NBA star game (at the stadium)," Silver said recently NBC Sports Chicago"I attended many games with my friends in law school. I remember it was not difficult to get tickets. Even for the great Michael Jordan, you can go to the ticket window before the game."

However, in the 1990s, the Bulls made their way, winning six championships in eight seasons with Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and the rest. The children from all over the country wanted & # 39; Be Like Mike & # 39 ;, but nowhere else than in Chicago.

Still, Jordan was born in Brooklyn. His family soon moved to Wilmington, North Carolina. Does not qualify for any team of all time in Chicago. Nor, for that matter, Love, Walker, Scottie Pippen or Dennis Rodman.

The same with Kevin Garnett, who broke it in his first year at the Farragut Academy, the country's number one prospect, which led him to a career in the NBA worthy of the Hall of Fame, but he spent his first 17 years in Mauldin , South Carolina.

















No, the best of coming and representing Chicago has deeper roots. Like Mark Aguirre, Terry Cummings, Davis, Wade and Derrick Rose. And Isiah Thomas.

"Isiah, took it to a new level," Johnson said. "It was a true prodigy. His handling of the ball, his personality, all as a young man. I played it one by one when I was in eighth grade and I was a junior, and he almost beat me. I had to be very physical with him to beat him."

Thomas checked all the Chicago basketball courts in good faith. He was one of nine children, raised by his mother Mary on the West Side, not far from the asphalt court at Gladys Park. Money was scarce, food was scarce.

Looking better for his youngest son, he drove Thomas to the suburb of Westchester, a 90-minute daily bus and train journey, to St Joseph's High School. That's where he starred and won a scholarship to Indiana, where he took coach Bob Knight and the Hoosiers to the NCAA title as a sophomore in 1981.

















Now imagine that Rose was recruited by the Pistons instead of the Bulls in 2008. That is essentially what happened to Thomas in 1981, when Detroit selected him second in the Draft, four points ahead of Chicago.

The most successful player in the history of the city, a 12-time All-Star, two championships, Hall of Fame, ended up in exile before an opponent, often feeling like a villain in his own city once Jordan moved.

"We all grew up Bulls fans," Thomas said several years ago. "But my mother and my brothers … sometimes I looked at them in the stands and saw them applauding the Bulls, and said: & # 39; What the hell? I gave them all the tickets! & # 39;".

















Basketball took Thomas out of Chicago, but nothing could get him out of it. Some see his smile and sometimes wonder about his sincerity. But nobody questions the authenticity of his trip from bad streets to elegant boulevards for 50 years in the game.

Chicago could be Mecca, but if you grew up like Thomas did, getting out is better than "next time!"

"What makes the trip special in Chicago," Johnson said, "is to browse the games and the teammates who would try to make you do something you didn't want to do. Go through that and be smart enough not to get caught in anything ".

That applied to the city more than to players raised in the less risky suburbs of Chicagoland. But eventually, all hoop roads led to the same place.

"There was never any prejudice in basketball in Chicago," Johnson said. "If you could play, you could play. We judge you for that. And for how hard you were."

"Could you deal with a really intense situation? We were going to neighborhoods that were not the best, the boys became physical with us, the elbows were thrown where you were going to have a fight. What are you doing? Are you still playing hard?

In this city you do it. Or you're done.

