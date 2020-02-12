Alexander Tettey agrees to new Norwich contract | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5cacb9a564c423d43a6f048c7554dd7311% %MINIFYHTML5cacb9a564c423d43a6f048c7554dd7312%

Watch Norwich vs Liverpool on Saturday from 5pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 5:30 p.m.





Alexander Tettey remains a pillar of the Norwich lineup

Norwich midfielder Alexander Tettey has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Norwegian international is the player with the highest Norwich service, since he has been on Carrow Road since 2012 and his new agreement means he will stay until at least the summer of 2021.

Tettey told the Norwich website: "It's huge for me. It feels so good to be in Norwich and my family is happy."

"When my family is happy, I am happy. I have been for many years since I was here, so it is nothing new for me, but it is something very big and positive for me."

"I give advice when necessary, but you don't want to be with young players all the time, because you have to give them space to grow and learn themselves."

Tettey was on target against Sheffield United earlier this season.

"All older men give advice.

"There were some ups and downs throughout my time, but Wembley was a highlight (final play-off 2015), as he won the championship trophy in 2019."

Head coach Daniel Farke said: "We are totally delighted and happy that Alex has pledged to be part of our group. It is a great decision for both parties."

"Alex is a fully accepted leader in our group and a role model for our younger players, and the quality of his performances has been really important."