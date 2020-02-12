Al Boum Photo leads the Gold Cup contenders | Racing news





Rider Paul Townend celebrates his victory in the Chase of the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners in Al Boum Photo

The current champion Al Boum Photo is one of the 20 horses that still dispute the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners after the last deadline for the six non-beginning scratches at the Festival next month.

%MINIFYHTML56ab502f8fc905f60cd9f37a77dbe4f611% %MINIFYHTML56ab502f8fc905f60cd9f37a77dbe4f612%

The eight-year-old boy gave Willie Mullins an elusive first win in the blue band last March and is clearly the favorite of most bookmakers to become the first consecutive winner since Best Mate.

Mullins could also saddle Kemboy, who defeated Al Boum Photo in an epic Gold Cup in Punchestown last spring that will be remembered forever as Ruby Walsh's swan, as well as Real Steel.

Another major contender for Ireland is Gordon Elliott's Delta Work, who has won both the Savills Chase and the Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown this season. Monalee by Henry de Bromhead and Presenting Percy by Pat Kelly are other possible challengers.

The main hopes for the home team include Santini by Nicky Henderson, the pair of Lostintranslation and Native River by Colin Tizzard and the double hero of King George George Clan Des Obeaux, trained by Paul Nicholls.

Among the 11 scraped horses are last year's Irish Gold Cup winner, Bellshill, and the Road To Respect pair and the winner of the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup, Sizing John.

Klassical Dream and Saldier are two of the five scraped horses of the Unibet Champion Hurdle, leaving 31 onwards for the main event on the opening day of the Festival.

The bet is currently headed by Henderson Epatante Mare and his stablemate Pentland Hills.

The potential Irish challenge still includes heroine Honeysuckle, De Bromhead's Irish champion, while Elliott's brilliant young man Envoi Allen retains the option of leaving a rookie company.

The double winner Altior, Chacun Pour Soi and Defi Du Seuil have stood firm in what promises to be a delicious renewal of the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Henderson's superstar, Altior, won again in Newbury last Saturday, Chacun Pour Soi, trained by Mullins, was impressed at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend and Defi Du Seuil won the Tingle Creek and the Clarence House Chase for Philip Hobbs

The latter also had the option of running at the Ryanair Chase in the Cotswolds, but has now been eliminated from that event, leaving Chase Champion as his confirmed goal.

A Plus Tard, Min, Un De Sceaux and Lady Buttons are also among the 18 that are still in the mix for Champion Chase, with Cyrname, Douvan and Footpad among the 13 eliminated.

Several of the same horses retain the Ryanair option, including A Plus Tard, Min and Cyrname. Last year's winner, Frodon, also stood firm, with Riders Onthe Storm and Real Steel also among the 29. Footpad and La Bague Au Roi are two of the 15 eliminated.

Last year's winner, Paisley Park, is largely the main act in a 29-inning entry for the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle.

Emma Lavelle's pride and joy is a short-priced favorite to successfully defend her crown and beat players like Summerville Boy, City Island and The Worlds End. If The Cap Fits was one of 11 scratches.

Mullins-trained mare, Benie Des Dieux, retains the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle and Close Brothers Mares & # 39; obstacle option Hurdle.

His possible rivals if he ran against his own sex include Honeysuckle, Apple Jade and last year's winner Roksana.