After Iowa, NH, Democrats seek the road through various states

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential candidates traced their paths Wednesday to state primaries that are now expanding to include voters of color, while party establishment was prepared for a long and increasingly uncertain nomination fight ahead .

The victory of Senator Bernie Sanders in the New Hampshire primaries triggered a new round of strategies among moderate party supporters in search of a way to divert the Vermont independent. Former Vice President Joe Biden made a personal appeal to the nervous donors for his lousy performance in the first two competitions, while Senator Amy Klobuchar rushed to take advantage of an explosion of momentum and money. Pete Buttigieg, second behind Sanders in New Hampshire and slightly leading delegates, made a pitch to drive away critical members of the progressive senator's union.

"This is far from over, and this will be a fairly widespread process," said Jim Margolis, who advised the late campaign of California Senator Kamala Harris.

The race is moving towards Nevada, which has a meeting on February 22, and South Carolina, whose primary is a week later. That alignment establishes an immediate fight for voters who were largely out of competition in Iowa and New Hampshire, namely Latino, black and union voters.

That immediately pressured the main candidates to show that they could compete outside the largely white states that launched the nomination procession.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, argued that Sanders' Medicare for All plan would unravel the standard health care plans of some union members, pointing to the influential culinary union that represents workers on the Las Vegas Strip.

"If the choice is between Senator Sanders telling them that they are going to have to give up that and I saying that we can improve and increase the options without asking them to sacrifice for what they have worked so hard, I think that is very good debate for us and I hope to have that debate, "Buttigieg said on NBC's,quot; Morning Joe. "

The Klobuchar campaign worked to maintain a tailwind of strong third place on Tuesday. A campaign that once came down to boast of being in the "top five,quot; accumulated donations (more than $ 6 million in recent days) and hastened to build the field operations and advertising needed to use the cash. The Klobuchar campaign launched two new television and digital ads in Nevada on Wednesday. He was heading to Las Vegas after a fundraiser in New York.

The Minnesota senator seemed to benefit from the fall of Biden, gaining new support from older and moderate voters. Biden's campaign on Wednesday tried to reassure donors that he could stop the bleeding with a renewed media strategy. At a conference call with donors, Biden and the advisors said he would increase his visibility with more media interviews and increase spending on radio ads, according to a participant in the call.

His campaign has raised just $ 4 million since his lackluster performance during the Iowa assemblies, the campaign told the group, describing the disappointing finishes there and in New Hampshire as a control for a candidate who was once seen as the favorite. They offered assurances that Biden's base of support with black voters was still strong, and said it was still the key to reliving his attempt once they began voting in large numbers in the Nevada caucus on February 22 and in the South Carolina elementary schools.

In a call with journalists, Louisiana's representative, Cedric Richmond, a supporter of Biden, argued that no other candidate has the advantage of Biden in those states.

"You can't go through various states without having diverse support," he said.

In fact, if the result of the first two states to vote, Iowa and New Hampshire, proved something, it is that no candidate has clear control over the coalition needed to win the nomination. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar, newcomers from the Midwest, have shown little support from minority voters. Senator Elizabeth Warren has also struggled to expand her support in the first contests or to gain momentum that could win black votes in South Carolina, where African-American voters represent more than half of the Democratic electorate.

Warren's fourth place in New Hampshire and its potential to deflate donors only made that reach more difficult. The Massachusetts senator withdrew advertising from South Carolina, according to ad tracking firm Ad Analytics. His campaign said he was transferring money to radio and print purchases in the state, as well as to television airspaces in Nevada and Maine, the last of which votes on March 3, the Super Tuesday, along with a list of the southern states, California and Texas.

Warren's intention is to remain in the race until Super Tuesday, when his home state of Massachusetts votes, according to people who have spoken with his campaign. However, there is recognition that she needs a decisive moment to change the current dynamic: it is not a small task for a candidate whose career approach has been methodical and disciplined, not rooted in flashy moments made for television.

His style seemed to cost him in the period before New Hampshire. He took a cautious approach in Friday's preprimary debate, missed opportunities to establish contrasts with other candidates and finally spoke four minutes less than Sanders, his main progressive rival. Klobuchar, meanwhile, was assertive and agile, offering an outstanding performance that catapulted her to her third place.

In the future, the Warren team is dealing with how much to interact with their rivals. She has been reluctant to draw contrasts herself, often telling reporters that she is not willing to talk about other Democrats. But his campaign manager, Roger Lau, said the campaign could take a sharper approach in the coming days, issuing a memo before the New Hampshire results that overcame the weaknesses of the other candidates.

The race only becomes more competitive and more expensive for Super Tuesday. The former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, has been campaigning in those states rich in delegates for weeks, opting to skip the initial fight. His effort, and his millions in cash, seem to be making incursions with the voters, including the black voters whom Biden is trusting.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg attracted an overflowing crowd to a speech at an African-American museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, one of the states of Super Tuesday. None of its main competitors have announced stops there.

The former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, ended his 2020 campaign on Wednesday after his late bid did not catch fire or resonate among voters. He was the last remaining African-American candidate in a Democratic presidential camp, once defined by his diversity.