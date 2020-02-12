Afghan war: United States and Taliban near the "violence reduction,quot; agreement | News

%MINIFYHTML721c8ffcaa4820f04d5125416fd5336711% %MINIFYHTML721c8ffcaa4820f04d5125416fd5336712%

An agreement between the United States and the Taliban on the "reduction of violence,quot; in Afghanistan is expected to be announced "very soon," the group official said.

"We have made significant progress and will soon publish a statement on the agreement on reducing violence in Afghanistan," the Taliban official told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

The agreement could lead to the signing of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban to end The 18-year war in Afghanistan, the U.S longer conflict

The possible agreement would see the United States withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan, in exchange for which the Taliban would provide several security guarantees and launch possible talks with the Kabul government.

So far, the Taliban have refused to talk to the West-backed government in Kabul, calling it a "puppet regime."

On Tuesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was informed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of "remarkable progress,quot; in the continuing talks between the United States and the Taliban in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

Washington also said Tuesday night that an agreement on the group's "violence reduction,quot; offer was missing.

Today I was pleased to receive a call from @SecPompeo, informing me of the remarkable progress made in the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban. The Secretary informed me about the Taliban's proposal regarding a significant and lasting reduction of violence. – Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) February 11, 2020

& # 39; Cautiously optimistic & # 39;

The Taliban maintain a political office in Doha, where the US peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, often meets with representatives of the group in talks seeking to find a solution to the Afghan war.

The talks had stalled in part due to a US demand that the armed group agree to significantly reduce violence as part of any agreement to withdraw US troops.

National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump, Robert O & # 39; Brien, said Tuesday that he is "cautiously optimistic,quot; that there could be a US agreement with the Taliban in the next few days or weeks, but that a withdrawal from US forces is not "imminent." ".

The "violence reduction,quot; agreement would require the Taliban and the United States to refrain from carrying out attacks or combat operations for seven days, according to a person familiar with the ongoing discussions, who was not authorized to discuss the proposal and spoke under the condition of anonymity.

The agreement, which Trump would still have to sign, would be followed within 10 days by negotiations by all Afghans to establish a plan for the political future of a postwar Afghanistan.

There are currently about 13,000 US forces, as well as thousands of other NATO troops in Afghanistan, 18 years after a US-led coalition invaded the country after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.