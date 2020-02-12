Afghan president says Pompeo reports progress in talks between the United States and the Taliban | News

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that the US Secretary of State told him that "remarkable progress,quot; had been made during the ongoing talks between the United States and the Taliban.

In a post on Twitter, Ghani wrote that Mike Pompeo had informed him in a phone call that the Taliban had made a proposal "regarding a significant and lasting reduction of violence,quot;, as the United States aims to reach a agreement to withdraw their troops. from the country devastated by war.

Ghani's tweet indicated a possible breakthrough in the talks between the United States and the Taliban in Qatar, which have been partly stalled by a US lawsuit. UU. That the armed group agrees to significantly reduce violence as part of any agreement to withdraw US troops.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the Taliban launched an armed rebellion after it was deposed in a US-led invasion in 2001. The United States accused the Taliban government of providing a safe haven for former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was considered an intellectual author of the deadly attacks of September 11.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, made the withdrawal of the 13,000 members of the US service from Afghanistan an important foreign policy objective. An agreement with the Taliban could boost Trump's re-election prospects in November.

"The US talks with the Taliban in Doha continue around the details of a reduction in violence," a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.

Taliban officials were not immediately available for comment.

In his tweet, Ghani wrote that Pompeo told him "about the remarkable progress made in the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban."

"The Secretary informed me about the Taliban's proposal regarding a significant and lasting reduction of violence," he continued, adding in another tweet, "This is a cozy development."

Ghani, who did not reveal details of the proposal, seemed to recognize the development, and wrote that "our main position on peace has so far begun to produce fruitful results."

When asked about Ghani's comments, Robert O & # 39; Brien, the White House national security adviser, reiterated that Trump was seeking to withdraw US forces from the country, but said Tuesday night: "I don't think there is an imminent withdrawal from Afghanistan. "

The Afghan president had asked the Taliban to accept a ceasefire across the country, a demand also made by Trump in September when months of negotiations with the armed group led by United States Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

The Taliban, however, firmly rejected the demand. In talks that resumed in December in Doha, the capital of Qatar, US negotiators pressured the armed group to accept a significant reduction in violence.

Talks to the withdrawal of troops from the United States would be followed by talks between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation that included government officials in an agreement for decades of war, US officials said.

So far, the Taliban have refused to talk to the West-backed government in Kabul, saying they are a "puppet regime."