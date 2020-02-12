Adam Forshaw of Leeds will probably miss the rest of the season due to hip surgery | Soccer news





Adam Forshaw will travel to the United States for hip surgery

Adam Forshaw's season is likely to end after Leeds made the decision to send the midfielder to the United States for hip surgery.

%MINIFYHTML7f42ef8e3e3e7db0c70f7f1ff8b6a9ad11% %MINIFYHTML7f42ef8e3e3e7db0c70f7f1ff8b6a9ad12%

Dr. Mark Philippon, 28, will be operated by Dr. Mark Philippon, known for performing hip surgery on senior athletes, at the Steadman Clinic in Colorado.

Forshaw has not played since Leeds's 1-0 loss at Charlton on September 28.

A statement from Leeds said: "Forshaw and the Leeds medical team have explored all possible alternative actions to try to get the influential midfielder back in shape to help his teammates as we approach the final stage of the Bell,quot;.

"Unfortunately, all parties have now decided that the time has come for Adam to get under the knife to allow him to return in time for the preseason."

Forshaw will miss the remaining 14 games of the Championship season, as Leeds, who is second in the table, will try to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.